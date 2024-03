With less than a month to play in the 2023-24 regular season, the NBA playoff and play-in races are heating up. The only team that has essentially clinched its position is the Boston Celtics, who were the first team to clinch a playoff spot and own an enormous lead over the Milwaukee Bucks for the Eastern Conference's top seed.

For the remainder of the season, this will be your one-stop shop playoff picture. We've got you covered on everything from the current standings to tiebreaker scenarios and magic numbers for both play-in spots and top-six seeds.

Here's where we stand entering play on Monday, March 18.

Playoff bracket if the season ended today...

West

1. Thunder vs. 8. Mavericks/Suns/Warriors/Lakers

2. Nuggets vs. 7. Mavericks/Suns

3. Wolves vs. 6. Kings

4. Clippers vs. 5. Pelicans

East

1. Celtics vs. 8. Heat/76ers/Bulls/Hawks

2. Bucks vs. 7. Heat/76ers

3. Cavaliers vs. 6. Pacers

4. Knicks vs. 5. Magic

WESTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS

Current first-round matchup: TBD

TBD Magic Numbers: Play-In spot (1), Playoff spot (7)

Play-In spot (1), Playoff spot (7) Tiebreaker vs. Denver: OKC has clinched

OKC has clinched Tiebreaker vs. Minnesota: OKC currently owns as division leader

Current first-round matchup: vs. DAL/PHX Play-In Winner

vs. DAL/PHX Play-In Winner Magic Numbers: Play-In spot (1), Playoff spot (7)

Play-In spot (1), Playoff spot (7) Tiebreaker vs. OKC: OKC has clinched

OKC has clinched Tiebreaker vs. Minnesota: Wolves lead 1-0 with three to play

Current first-round matchup: vs. Kings

vs. Kings Magic Numbers: Play-In spot (2), Playoff spot (8)

Play-In spot (2), Playoff spot (8) Tiebreaker vs. Denver: Wolves lead 1-0 with three matchups remaining

Wolves lead 1-0 with three matchups remaining Tiebreaker vs. OKC: OKC currently owns as division leader

Current first-round matchup: vs. Pelicans

vs. Pelicans Magic Number: Play-In spot (6)

Play-In spot (6) Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Pelicans have clinched

5. New Orleans Pelicans (41-26)

Current first-round matchup: at Clippers

at Clippers Magic Number: Play-In spot (7)

Play-In spot (7) Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Pelicans have clinched

Pelicans have clinched Tiebreaker vs. Sacramento: Pelicans have clinched

6. Sacramento Kings (38-28)

Current first-round matchup: at Timberwolves

at Timberwolves Magic Number: Play-In spot (10)

Play-In spot (10) Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Pelicans have clinched

Pelicans have clinched Tiebreaker vs. Dallas: Kings lead 2-0 with two to play

Kings lead 2-0 with two to play Tiebreaker vs. Phoenix: Tied 2-2 with one to play

Tied 2-2 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Kings lead via division record

Kings lead via division record Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Kings have clinched

PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

Current Play-In matchup: vs. Suns

vs. Suns Magic Number: Play-In spot (8)

Play-In spot (8) Tiebreaker vs. Sacramento: Kings lead 2-0 with two to play

Kings lead 2-0 with two to play Tiebreaker vs. Phoenix: Mavericks clinched

Mavericks clinched Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Mavs lead 2-0 with two to play

Mavs lead 2-0 with two to play Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Mavs clinched

8. Phoenix Suns (39-29)

Current Play-In matchup: at Mavericks

at Mavericks Magic Numbers: Play-In spot (9)

Play-In spot (9) Tiebreaker vs. Sacramento: Tied 2-2 with one to play

Tied 2-2 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Dallas: Mavericks clinched

Mavericks clinched Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Suns clinched

Suns clinched Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Lakers clinched

Current Play-In matchup: vs. Lakers

vs. Lakers Magic Number: Play-In spot (13)

Play-In spot (13) Tiebreaker vs. Sacramento: Kings lead via division record

Kings lead via division record Tiebreaker vs. Dallas: Mavs lead 2-0 with two to play

Mavs lead 2-0 with two to play Tiebreaker vs. Phoenix: Suns clinched

Suns clinched Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Warriors lead 2-1 with one to play



10. Los Angeles Lakers (36-32)

Current Play-In matchup: at Warriors

at Warriors Magic Number: Play-In spot (12)

Play-In spot (12) Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Warriors lead 2-1 with one to play

Warriors lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Phoenix: Lakers clinched

Lakers clinched Tiebreaker vs. Dallas: Mavs have clinched

Mavs have clinched Tiebreaker vs. Sacramento: Kings have clinched

IN THE HUNT

Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Rockets lead via conference record

EASTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS

1. Boston Celtics (53-14)

Current first-round matchup: TBD

TBD Clinched: Top-five seed or better

Top-five seed or better Magic Numbers: Top-four seed (2), No. 1 seed (6)

2. Milwaukee Bucks (53-14)

Current first-round matchup: vs. MIA/PHI Play-In winner

vs. MIA/PHI Play-In winner Clinched: Play-In spot

Play-In spot Magic Number: Playoff spot (8)

Playoff spot (8) Tiebreaker vs. Cleveland: Bucks leads via division leader

Current first-round matchup: vs. Pacers

vs. Pacers Clinched: Play-In spot

Play-In spot Magic Number: Playoff spot (11)

Playoff spot (11) Tiebreaker vs. Milwaukee: Bucks lead via division leader

Bucks lead via division leader Tiebreaker vs. New York: Cavs clinched

Current first-round matchup: vs. Magic

vs. Magic Magic Number: Play-In spot (1)

Play-In spot (1) Tiebreaker vs. Cleveland: Cavs clinched

Cavs clinched Tiebreaker vs. Orlando: Magic clinched

5. Orlando Magic (40-28)

Current first-round matchup: vs. Knicks

vs. Knicks Magic Number: Play-In spot (1)

Play-In spot (1) Tiebreaker vs. New York: Magic clinched

Magic clinched Tiebreaker vs. Indiana: Magic clinched

6. Indiana Pacers (38-30)

Current first-round matchup: vs. Knicks

vs. Knicks Magic Number: Play-In spot (3)

Play-In spot (3) Tiebreaker vs. Orlando: Magic clinched

Magic clinched Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Tied 1-1 with one to play

Tied 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Philadelphia: Pacers clinched

PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

Current Play-In matchup: vs. 76ers

vs. 76ers Magic Number: Play-In spot (4)

Play-In spot (4) Tiebreaker vs. Indiana: Tied 1-1 with one to play

Tied 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Philadelphia: Miami leads 2-0 with two to play

8. Philadelphia 76ers (37-30)

Current Play-In matchup: vs. Heat

vs. Heat Magic Number: Play-In spot (4)

Play-In spot (4) Tiebreaker vs. Indiana: Pacers clinched

Pacers clinched Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Miami leads 2-0 with two to play

Current Play-In matchup: vs. Hawks

vs. Hawks Magic Number: Play-In spot (8)

Play-In spot (8) Tiebreaker vs. Atlanta: Bulls clinched

10. Atlanta Hawks (30-37)