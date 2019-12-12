NBA Star Index: James Harden's scoring being taken for granted; Kevin Love trade talk heating up

Welcome back to the NBA Star Index -- a weekly gauge of the players who are most controlling the buzz around the league. Reminder: Inclusion on this list isn't necessarily a good thing. It simply means that you're capturing the NBA world's attention. Also, this is not a ranking. The players listed are in no particular order as it pertains to the buzz they're generating. This column will run every week through the end of the regular season.

On Wednesday night, James Harden scored 55 points. Ho-hum. At this point, Harden scoring 50 feels like somebody else scoring 30. Like, who cares? Happens all the time. And it does happen all the time. Just in the 2019 calendar year alone, Harden has scored at least 50 points 11 times. LeBron James has only done it 12 times in his entire career.

Russell Westbrook warned us to not take what Harden is doing for granted, yet that's exactly what we're doing. I'm as guilty as anyone. I don't even bat an eye when Harden scores 40. At 50, I guess I'll check it out, but I'm not really impressed. Even at 60, which he's done four times, my stupid head naturally wants to qualify the performance.

Oh, he must've shot 40 times.

Oh, he must've taken a thousand free throws.

Except on Wednesday, Harden shot 20 for 34 from the field (58 percent), including 10 for 18 from 3-point range (55 percent). And he only took five free throws. Only Rick Barry has ever scored more points than Harden's 55 while taking five or fewer free throws. Want more? This is the 11th time Harden has scored 55 points or more, which makes him one of two players in history to have double-digit such games, per basketball-reference. The other is Wilt Chamberlain, who did it 72 times.

So, yes, James Harden is a complete scoring freak. Mike D'Antoni's system certainly aids him. Both things can be true. But in the end, scoring is scoring. And few players, if any at all, have ever done it better than Harden.

The Cavs have opened their lines to Kevin Love trade offers, and Love has said that if he is dealt, he would prefer to go to the Blazers (H/T Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer). Love makes, and has long made, a lot of sense in Portland, which needs more 3-point shooting and a playmaking big man who can relieve some pressure off Damian Lillard when he gets blitzed/trapped/doubled out of pick-and-rolls.

Love remains an elite rebounder and passing big who can score 20-30 any night. We know he can stretch the floor, which Portland always needs to give Lillard and CJ McCollum as much room as possible to operate.

The Blazers are also desperate right. Their season is drowning in a whirlpool of injuries. Jusuf Nurkic remains out and there's no telling when he'll return. Zach Collins is out until at least the beginning of March with a four-month timeline on his surgically repaired dislocated shoulder. Rodney Hood just tore his Achilles and is out for the season.

The move for Carmelo Anthony was, and continues to be, a nice story for Anthony personally. But it hasn't made much difference in the win-loss column for Portland, which is 4-6 since adding Anthony with two of those wins over the hapless Bulls.

So, yes, the Blazers could use a big lift and Love could certainly provide it. But do the Blazers want to commit to Love's long-term money? He's in the first year of a four-year, $120 million deal. He's 31 years old. He has a serious injury history.

Portland isn't a team that typically attracts big-name free agents, so tying up money isn't as big a deal as it might be for, say, a team like the Miami Heat, who is set to have max cap space in 2021 and is seen as a top contender to sign Giannis Antetokounmpo should he decide to leave Milwaukee. Ask yourself: What better player than Love are the Blazers going to get to maximize the remaining primes of Lillard and McCollum?

We'll see if they're willing to take the plunge and move for Love, and whether they're willing to give up as much as the Cavs might ask for. In the meantime, here are five teams that make a lot of sense for Love.

Speaking of 50-point games, Davis dropped a nickel spot on Minnesota on Sunday to go wth seven boards, six assists, four steals and a block. He shot 20 of 29 from the field, and 10 for 10 from the line. For a while, Davis' MVP buzz was something of a whisper in the background of LeBron James' deafening start to the season, but now it's Davis -- even though LeBron is still a world-crusher -- getting most of the MVP talk around the Lakers.

And for good reason. Davis has been sensational this season. He's probably the leading candidate for Defensive Player of the Year. He's seventh in the league in scoring, and second in blocks per game to Orlando's Jonathan Isaac (who might be a budding star if you're not paying attention).

Most importantly, the Lakers are tied with Milwaukee for the best record in the league at 22-3. I'm not sure the start of this season could've been scripted any better for the purple and gold.