NBA Star Index: Kawhi Leonard reignites 'best player in world' debate; Joel Embiid reminds us Giannis is human

Welcome back to the NBA Star Index -- a weekly gauge of the players who are most controlling the buzz around the league. Reminder: Inclusion on this list isn't necessarily a good thing. It simply means that you're capturing the NBA world's attention. Also, this is not a ranking. The players listed are in no particular order as it pertains to the buzz they're generating. This column will run every week through the end of the regular season.

When Williamson underwent surgery for a torn right meniscus on Oct. 21, his recovery timetable -- in keeping with the rehab time of similar surgically repaired injuries across the league -- was set at six-to-eight weeks. It's now been nine weeks, and there is little sign that Zion is close to making his NBA regular-season debut.

Zion has yet to practice in a live five-on-five setting, per ESPN's Andrew Lopez, and when you look at the unexpected nosedive trajectory of the Pelicans' season, there's no reason to rush him back. New Orleans, with the second-worst record in the West, has gone from a playoff hopeful to an organization playing entirely for the future.

No player is more instrumental to that future than Williamson, who the Pelicans are reportedly being so cautious with that they're teaching him how to walk and run differently in hopes of avoiding future injuries. Zion's gait has been a topic of discussion before. At over 280 pounds, there is significant stress on Zion's relatively small 6-foot-6 frame, a fact furthered by the incredible force he generates as a highly explosive runner and jumper.

Multiple orthopedic surgeons have told CBS Sports that they haven't seen, or heard, anything to this point to indicate that Zion is any more predisposed to injury than any other great NBA athlete whose body has been conditioned over the years to function at such an extreme athletic level. That could change if more information, or injury patterns, arise.

As to whether Zion should play at all this season, reasonable people can disagree. You can understand the viewpoint that the Pels' season is sunk and bringing Zion back is only risking another setback, or even a whole new injury born of compensation, with no real reward to balance that risk.

Others, reasonably, would argue that basketball players, particularly ones who've never played in an NBA regular-season game, need to, you know, play basketball in order to start the process of adapting to the NBA game and getting better. The old saying that practice makes perfect is only true to a point. Putting those practices into play against real live competition is how you really influence and ultimately accelerate growth.

Ben Simmons sat out his entire rookie season and it didn't hurt his rapid development into one of the NBA's brightest young stars, but every case is different. It will be interesting to see how New Orleans handles its future franchise player.

If you're in the "Kawhi is the best player in the world" camp, you sat back on Christmas with your feet kicked up and wearing the smile of a validated man. Leonard was the best player on the floor in the Clippers' 111-106 win over the Lakers, finishing with 35 points and 12 boards on 5-of-7 shooting from 3 and 11 of 19 overall.

Take note of Kawhi's efficiency on Christmas Day.



*Game-high 35 PTS

*5/7 from 3

*8/8 FT

*Game-high 12 REBS



(via @LAClippers)pic.twitter.com/IbnVYldkcO — SLAM (@SLAMonline) December 26, 2019

The Lakers put Anthony Davis on Kawhi for extended stretches, and that's a matchup in a potential playoff series that's worth devoting some real thought to in terms of the trickle-down effect it could have on both teams and players. The biggest hole the Lakers have, perhaps besides consistent 3-point shooting lineups, is the absence of multiple wing defenders -- or perhaps even one depending on whether you believe LeBron can ratchet up elite one-on-one defense for an entire series -- to guard Leonard and Paul George in a potential playoff matchup.

If the Lakers were to go small in a playoff matchup with the Clippers, with Davis at the five but guarding Kawhi, Montrezl Harrell could dominate the offensive glass with Davis pulled away from the hoop. But on the other end, Kawhi, or any other Clipper really, can't guard Davis. Who knows if these two teams will end up facing each other in the playoffs, but barring injury, I think we're all kind of expecting it, and the matchup chess game would make for tremendous basketball nerd intrigue.

LeBron and the Lakers let one get away against the Clippers, who went on a 17-5 run to close out their 111-106 win on Christmas. LeBron didn't play great, his near-triple-double of 23 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds not withstanding. He shot just 9 for 24 from the field and 2 of 12 from deep, marking the first time in his career he's missed 10 3-pointers in a single game.

With the Lakers trailing by three and less than a minute to play, LeBron, who is shooting just 60 percent from the free throw line in fourth quarters this season, missed a free throw to cut the lead to two. After a stop on the other end, the LeBron had the ball with 19 seconds to play and the Lakers still down three.

He bled the clock all the way down to roughly four seconds before he gathered to go up for a potential game-tying 3-pointer. Patrick Beverley stripped him and the ball went out of bounds, initially ruled off Beverley. But upon further review, the ball was deemed to have touched LeBron's fingertips last. The call was overturned. The Clippers were awarded the ball. And the game was effectively over.

As a fellow Chicago guard, I gotta Stan for Patrick Beverley pic.twitter.com/eM5njPUHIx — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) December 26, 2019

This is not the spirit of this rule. Yes, we all understand the ball technically hit LeBron's fingertips last. But also understand: If you put any ball stripping through a close-up, slow-motion, frame-by-frame interrogation, given the obvious fact that the ball originally resided in the offensive player's hands, the ball will almost always graze said player's fingertips on its way out.

If this play would've happened at any point in the game other than the final two minutes, the officials would've let the spirit of the rule guide them and awarded the ball to the Lakers. For 46 minutes, with the exception of coaching challenges, common sense rules the day. Then it gets into the final two minutes and we go black-light hunting for microscopic details outside the framing of time-honored basketball agreements. You knocked the ball out of my hands, it went out of bounds, it's still my ball.

People will argue this, and I understand. The ball hit LeBron's hand last. The driver going 56 in a 55 is technically guilty of speeding. But nobody's going back through old street-cam footage looking for a reason to enact a retroactive ruling on the person going one MPH over the limit.

In the end, what should've been an edge-of-your-seat thriller set for a potential buzzer-beater finish wound up being decided by a replay monitor. Did someone say something about NBA ratings being on the decline?

With 31 points and 11 boards on 11-of-21 shooting, including 3 of 6 from 3, Embiid was indomitable in what was probably the Sixers' most impressive win of the season -- a thorough 121-109 conquering of Giannis Antetokounmpo and his best-record-in-the-league Bucks.

When Embiid is playing like this on both ends, he's one of the five most dominant players in the league, and even that might be conservative. He made life miserable on Giannis, who clunked his way to 18 points on 8-of-27 shooting, including 0 for 7 from long range.

Joel Embiid’s defense on Giannis was stunning. Antetokounmpo took 11 shots against Embiid. After going 2-3 in the first four minutes, he went 0-8 and was blocked twice in the remainder of the game.



Here‘s every Giannis FGA against Joel:



Absolutely dominant showing from Embiid. pic.twitter.com/9O8wVL6zj2 — adam aaronson (@SixersAdam) December 26, 2019

Ingram continues to be a bright spot in an otherwise dismal Pelicans season, going for 31 points, including a career-high seven 3-pointers in New Orleans' Christmas win over the Nuggets. At the start of the season, there was some talk around the league as to whether Pelicans president David Griffin would consider moving some of the young former Lakers players he acquired in the Anthony Davis deal, and Ingram was seen as a guy with potentially the most trade value.

Now the only question is whether Ingram, a restricted free agent this summer, will garner a max contract extension from the Pels. Griffin has said he's committed to Ingram as a long-term priority, and he's been vocal about his belief in Ingram's potential even back to his days as a television analyst during his brief front-office hiatus.

Big Christmas game for Brandon Ingram, who knocked down a career-best 7 triples in a win over Denver. He's averaging 25.3 PTS, 7.1 REBS and 3.8 AST in 33.6 MIN while shooting 53% from 2, 41% from 3 (on 5.8 attempts) and 85% from the free throw line. Major mismatch when at the 4. pic.twitter.com/uwVpa8rSLd — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) December 26, 2019

Side note: Is there any way to keep Ingram off the All-Star team?

Lowry's Raptors fell to the Celtics on Christmas, but one game earlier Lowry went nuts in the fourth quarter to lead Toronto back from a 30-point deficit late in the third quarter to stun the Mavericks. It was the biggest comeback in franchise in history.

Lowry, who finished with 32 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds against Dallas, scored 20 points in the fourth quarter (one fewer than the entire Mavericks team) and recorded the game-winning assist.

Kyle Lowry with 20 points down the stretch to lead the Raptors back from being down THIRTY (30) POINTS in the 3rd quarter to pull off the biggest comeback in franchise history vs the Mavs 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rZzLFmWtPv — Whistle (@WhistleSports) December 22, 2019

At 21-10, the Raptors, who everyone -- including me -- was quick to write off the second Kawhi Leonard left, continue to be one of the best stories in the league.