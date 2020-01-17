NBA Star Index: LeBron James should be gaining MVP steam; D'Angelo Russell trade rumors starting to heat up

Welcome back to the NBA Star Index -- a weekly gauge of the players who are most controlling the buzz around the league. Reminder: Inclusion on this list isn't necessarily a good thing. It simply means that you're capturing the NBA world's attention. Also, this is not a ranking. The players listed are in no particular order as it pertains to the buzz they're generating. This column will run every week through the end of the regular season.

Yes, LeBron got outdueled down the stretch by Orlando's Markelle Fultz on Wednesday, resulting in the Lakers' first loss to a sub-.500 team this season -- but the guy had 19 assists and nearly led a 21-point comeback. In his 17th season, LeBron still possesses the ability to take control of a game whenever he deems necessary.

He's fourth in total fourth-quarter points, second in fourth-quarter assists per game, and second in clutch assists, per NBA.com. Pay attention to those latter two numbers. Yes, being clutch is about more than scoring. LeBron has been a "right play" master throughout his career, and the line he's walked this season between prioritizing Anthony Davis' offense while selectively taking over as a scorer has been MVP worthy on its own.

Then you look at the on/off numbers, and LeBron's case only continues to grow. Per NBA.com, the Lakers are 12 points per 100 possessions better than their opponents when LeBron is on the floor. When he's off, they're a net negative. By comparison, the Lakers are actually more than two points per 100 possessions better when Davis is off the floor. That's obviously not to say the Lakers are better without A.D., but the numbers continue to match the eye test that LeBron is the one driving this Lakers machine.

One game doesn't mean much in the grand scheme, but the Lakers beating the Mavericks by 15 last Wednesday without Davis with James going for 35 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists, was another bullet point on LeBron's MVP resume.

At this stage of the season, Giannis was a near-unanimous MVP pick among our CBS panel. I picked Giannis, and if the vote were today I believe he would win. I also believe LeBron's case is growing stronger all the time.

The Timberwolves have reportedly intensified their pursuit of Russell, per Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, but so far the Warriors are not inclined to move him.

These rumors around Russell are likely going to remain hot through the trade deadline and then, if he's not moved by then, they'll heat back up this summer. He's a 23-year-old All-Star who has looked like a star in stints with the Warriors. One scout who spoke with CBS Sports said he believes Russell might be the best pick-and-roll player in the league. Minnesota wanted him this summer. Russell chose the Warriors, but whether the Warriors are committed to him long-term remains an evolving conversation.

Besides Minnesota, there are other deals out there for Russell should Golden State choose to move him. I keep thinking about the Magic, who need a point guard and have Aaron Gordon, who would fit well in Golden State, on a trade-friendly contract.

Marcus Thompson of The Athletic recently floated the idea that people around the league believe Ben Simmons is the best player the Warriors could potentially get for Russell, which is obviously a gigantic rumor with little substance beyond people thinking out loud at this point. But it is intriguing if the Warriors were to add their 2020 first-round pick, which is on track to be a very valuable asset.

Valid or otherwise, expect Russell's name to be connected with a lot of trade rumors over the next few weeks.

Entering play on Friday, the Grizzlies are in the playoffs. To even write those words is shocking, but it's true, and Ja Morant is the biggest reason for this unlikely surge (well, the steep falloff from the No. 7 to the No. 8 seed in the West is a pretty big factor, too, but let's not be a buzz kill).

Morant is appointment television -- an elite athlete with magician ball skills who will attack anyone, anywhere, any time. He went toe to toe with James Harden on Tuesday and got the better of the reigning MVP in a pretty emphatic way.

“Tell that MF about me!”

All of these Ja Morant highlights are from THE SAME GAME!



26 PTS (10-11 FG) | 8 AST | 5 REB pic.twitter.com/gRar2wPNse — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 15, 2020

The Grizzlies have won six straight and 13 of their last 19 games. Over that span, they are No. 3 in offensive efficiency, No. 1 in assist percentage and No. 6 in net rating, per NBA.com. Those numbers date back to the second week of December. In other words, they've been coming on for a while, and Morant is legitimately making a push for an All-Star nod. Barring injury, his winning Rookie of the Year is pretty much locked up.

Ingram went for a career-high 49 points on Thursday in the Pelicans' overtime win over the red-hot Jazz. Donovan Mitchell nearly matched him with 46 points, but Mitchell required 34 shots to get there while Ingram got his on just 25 shots. He threw in eight rebounds and six assists for good measure.

BRANDON INGRAM DROPS CAREER-HIGH 49 PTS AND GETS THE WIN IN OT 😤 pic.twitter.com/OX3LTx9bF5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 17, 2020

Ingram has to be close to cementing an All-Star bid. It'll be up to the coaches, who pick the reserves, and the Western Conference is again loaded with worthy candidates. Some really good players are going to get left out. At this point, I don't see how Ingram can be one of them.

The Pelicans have quietly won 10 of their last 13.