NBA Star Index: LeBron's unique path to 30K, the Boogie man and Durant the 'jerk'

The King became the seventh -- and youngest -- player in NBA history to surpass 30,000 career points with this jumper to close the first quarter vs. San Antonio on Wednesday:

Here are the other six players who have scored at least 30,000 career points: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain and Dirk Nowitzki. Those are six of the most dominant scorers in NBA history, with scorers being the operative term. LeBron is not a scorer in the same sense as those guys, who pretty much hunted their points above all else. Yes, LeBron scores a ton (he averages better than 27 points a game for his career and has not averaged fewer than 25 a game since his rookie year), but he's always been more of a pass-first guy, which makes his reaching this milestone so quickly all the more impressive.

If LeBron wanted to, he could lead the league in scoring every season -- and indeed, if he had more of that one-track-mind scorer's mentality in his basketball DNA, we wouldn't be talking about 30,000 points right now. We'd be talking about LeBron threatening Kareem's all-time record of 38,387 career points, which is one of the most hallowed marks in all of sports. We may end up talking about that record soon enough anyway.

Entering Thursday, LeBron needs 8,366 more points to match Kareem's record. After this season that number, barring injury, will be down to around 7,600. Do the math, and that's 1,900 points in each of the next four seasons, a mark he has surpassed in 12 of his 15 NBA seasons. In other words, considering how durable LeBron has been throughout his career, Kareem's record is absolutely in play.

The Bucks fired Jason Kidd on Monday, and Giannis, who was reportedly informed of the decision before Kidd even found out, was not happy about it and was looking to throw his superstar weight around. From ESPN:

Kidd told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne that Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo called him about 15 minutes before Kidd was officially notified he'd been fired by the Bucks and offered to help save his job. "He called me and said, 'Coach, this isn't right what they're about to do, but (they) are gonna let you go,' " Kidd said. Kidd says he told Antetokounmpo that "I had a feeling that was gonna take place." To which Antetokounmpo replied: "What can I do? I'll call the owners, I'll call my agent."

The first situation that comes to mind here is when the Warriors fired Mark Jackson back in 2014 despite the fact that their star player, Stephen Curry, had publicly supported Jackson and intimated numerous times that he did not want to see him go. There are a lot of similarities between Kidd and Jackson, with a main one being that Kidd failed to ever really install any sort of new-age offense and too often leaned on iso ball with Giannis, much the same way Jackson leaned on iso ball with Curry.

It's a tough call to go against the wishes of your franchise player, but in the end, you have to do what's best for a team like the Bucks, who are supposed to be one of the rising teams in the league but felt pretty tapped out under Kidd. This is how the league goes now. When you have one of the NBA's premier young players, you can only hang around middle class so long before everyone starts getting antsy and trade rumors start flying. Ask New Orleans and Anthony Davis about that.

The Bucks have to start winning for real -- not just in a "surprising, fun story" type way -- but in an actual-threat-to-come-out-of-the-East kind of way. The Warriors needed to make that same kind of jump from a young, talented team to true contender, and replacing Jackson with Steve Kerr was a big part of that happening. Perhaps the same will be true for Milwaukee, which now becomes the most attractive job opening in the league with a player like Giannis signed through 2021.

The Boogie man straight came to life on Monday when Cousins dropped ... wait for it ... 44 points, 24 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals on the Bulls. Please clean off your glasses and look at that line again. That is insanity. Only two other players in NBA history have posted at least 40 points, 20 boards and 10 assists in a single game, and their names are Wilt Chamberlain and Oscar Robertson. That's the company Boogie -- a very worthy All-Star starter for a Pelicans team quietly starting to gain some steam -- is now rolling with. Enjoy the highlights:

Drummond was not pleased that he wasn't selected as an All-Star when the reserves were announced this week.

It really is a gut shot that the leading rebounder in the league didn't make the All-Star Game. It makes it even worse when you realize that Drummoind also leads the league in defensive rating, defensive win shares and defensive box plus/minus, which is a really fancy way of saying he's the most impactful defensive player in the league in addition to the best rebounder.

Yeah, Drummond's got a legit beef, and he clearly had a point to prove when he went out on Wednesday and put 30 points, 24 rebounds, six blocks, four assists and three steals vs. the Jazz. Per StatMuse, no player has equaled that line in the last 30 years.

The leading Rookie of the Year candidate continues to put up crazy numbers for the Sixers, who've won four of five and are again looking like a dangerous first-round playoff team. Simmons notched the fifth triple-double of his career (the most for a rookie since Magic Johnson in 1979-80) with 19 points, 17 boards and 14 assists (come on, man, its not supposed to be that easy) against Chicago, and in fact, he had the triple-double bagged barely a minute into the third quarter. That he is able to put up these numbers without a lick of an outside shot is remarkable. When and if he becomes a threat to pull the trigger from outside five feet, he's going to own this league.

Durant has always been a pretty even-keeled guy on the court, but his emotions have been getting the best of him this season as he's now been ejected four times for arguing with officials. Durant was livid about some no-calls against the Knicks on Monday before he was chucked, and after the game he said the refs were gunning for him and that that's what's been happening all year with the officials, who have drawn the ire of a lot of players this season.

If you watch NBA basketball, there is no way to side with the players in this ongoing beef. Nobody can know exactly what is said, or what is or isn't listened to by the refs, in these close-up conversations between players and officials on the court, but the simple truth is that NBA players argue just about every single thing that doesn't go their way, and damn near every time the replay shows that the official was correct. If you want credibility on the few missed calls for which you have a legitimate beef, don't act like a child and throw your arms up in disgust on calls you deserved to have go against you. If you're a ref, why would you listen to the complaint of a guy who would have you believe he hasn't committed a foul in his life?

All of that said, good for Durant, who had a day to cool off and admitted on Wednesday that he was in the wrong after he went back and looked at the tape, even saying he was acting like a "jerk" prior to his ejection.

The Thunder have won five straight and are up to No. 5 in the West entering Thursday, and Paul George, an All-Star snub, is balling of late. In OKC's beatdown of the Cavs in which it hung 148 points on the league's second-worst defense, George put up 36 points and seven rebounds on 5-of-11 shooting from three. For the season, he's averaging over 20 points a game on 42 percent from downtown, which is by far a career high. He also ranks second in the league with 2.1 steals per night.

It took a while for George to find his groove next to Russell Westbrook without compromising his own aggression, but you're starting to see what OKC can be when it puts it all together. Check this out:

Back to George's All-Star snub -- both Billy Donovan and Westbrook came to his defense, and the latter is the one that really matters here. Listening to George and Westbrook talk about, and stand up for, one another, watching them come together on the court, it's really starting to feel like George staying in OKC long term is a real -- if not strong possibility -- whereas it was once seen as an almost sure one-year rental before George moved on in free agency. If you're a Thunder fan, you are giddy when you hear what George said to ESPN's Rachel Nichols, as detailed in Royce Young's story:

"Russ is the reason why this decision is becoming even more easier to make, is the character Russ [has]," George said on Wednesday. "A stand up guy, and he has his teammate's back." Westbrook fumed about George's [All-Star] omission following the Thunder's 109-108 win over the Nets on Tuesday, mentioning the Warriors getting four selections, as well as players "complaining about getting snubbed until they get in." "We were actually joking before he went up there and I'm like 'Nah, Russ, man, just let it go, let it go Russ, it is what it is, I wasn't picked,' and he was like, 'Nah, man, P that's messed up. I'm gonna tell them something about that,' George said. "It was awesome for a teammate to have your back and to stand up. And to be honest, he should be a starter. He's been the MVP, been the best player at his position. He should've been a starter. But that's another story. But the fact Russ had my back, that's my guy forever, and it's more apparent what this decision needs to be made when it comes down to it."

Nobody has ever gone from a bad game to a great game faster than Curry, who had nine points on 3-of-10 shooting in the first half vs. the Knicks on Tuesday, only to end up with 32 points, seven assists and six rebounds on 8 of 15 from three. Attention now turns to Curry and LeBron (team captains) for who they will select from the 26 available players for their respective All-Star squads. Four Warriors have been named to the game two straight years -- Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. That has never happened before in NBA history.

Oh, and George was definitely pointing at Curry when he said Westbrook has been the best player at his position this season. This OKC-Warriros thing could get really fun if they were to meet in the playoffs.

The Rockets are a perfect 4-0 since the return of Harden, who wasn't himself in a win over Golden State but still managed to put up 22 points and eight assists on 5 of 9 from three. On Wednesday, Harden continued his ascent back to dominance with 25 points and 13 dimes in a win over the Mavs. Over his last three games, he's 16 for 32 from three. If you haven't noticed, the Rockets look like an absolute threat to the Warriors in the West.

Westbrook finished the game-winner at the rim against Brooklyn on Wednesday, and if it's any wonder why he felt compelled to get Paul George's back after the game for his All-Star snub, check out the wood George (the inbounder) laid on poor Spencer Dinwiddie to clear the lane for Westbrook's drive.

Once again, Westbrook is threatening to average a triple-double. I know he gets a lot of uncontested rebounds, but listen, this dude is just a terrifically talented basketball maniac. And you can tell George, and Carmelo, believe in him as their best player as they continue to encourage him to do his thing. That goes a long way for a player like Westbrook, who has no idea how to downshift.