NBA Star Power Index: 12 players deserving more attention than they're getting

The NBA Star Power Index typically serves as a barometer for the NBA's biggest names, measuring on a weekly basis who is garnering the most buzz around the league. This week is going to be a little different. We're going to take a look at the guys who should be getting more attention than they are. Legit stars, rising stars, stars in their role, these guys are getting it done on a big-time level, whether most fans realize it or not.

Anthony Davis is getting all the love for this run the Pelicans have been on since the second week of February, and rightfully so. The guy has been amazing. But let's be clear: The Pelicans, winners of 11 of their last 13, are not in the No. 5 seed and a half-game out of home-court advantage in the first round without Holiday, who has an argument as the best perimeter player in the league that rarely gets talked about.

For starters, he hasn't missed a single game this season, and he's playing major minutes. Sliding over to the two-guard spot as Rajon Rondo has assumed the point duties, Holiday has really picked up his aggression and production as a scorer as the season has gone on. During this 13-game stretch, he's scoring over 22 points night and shooting better than 43 percent from three. All told, he's averaging just under 20 points, six assists and five rebounds in 2017-18. He's a terrific defender who can smother a pick and roll and crowds and recovers to shooters as aggressively as anyone -- only three players have contested more 3-point shots this season.

I have to admit I was wrong about Holiday for years. I thought the five-year, $126 million deal the Pelicans gave him was ridiculous, even in the kids-found-the-credit-card spending spree that was the summer of 2017. But he is just a lot more polished player, and dynamic scorer, than I ever gave him credit for. In 67 games this season, the man has only failed to reach double digits six times. And he's hitting tough shots in the half court. Strong in the lane, hand in his face; he is not just out there spotting up off Davis' doubles and feeding off the open court.

After DeMarcus Cousins went down, almost everyone, including myself, said the Pelicans were all but done without a second star next to Davis. We clearly forgot about Holiday.

Barring something unforeseen, if DeRozan doesn't finish in the top five of the MVP voting, the whole voting process should be scrapped immediately. Right now, it's a dead heat in terms of who's more under-appreciated, DeRozan or his team -- you know, the Raptors, who are the current No. 1 seed in the East and the only team in basketball to be ranked in the top five in both offensive and defensive efficiency.

DeRozan has become a much more viable threat from three this season, even if he's still not very good out there, and has become much more active as a playmaker for others. He's always been able to score and get to the line like a madman, and he still does those things in his sleep.

Get this: Since the start of last year, DeRozan has been named Player of the Week nine times, which is tied for the most in the NBA with James Harden. That's the kind of company in which DeRozan should be mentioned, but he isn't. To be honest, he should be in everyone's top-five MVP voting simply for this game-winning play alone:

ICYMI: DeMar DeRozan had one of the best dunks of the year. pic.twitter.com/aRKmGZazW8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 8, 2018

One of the best shooters in NBA history is having the best shooting season of his career, and have you heard a word about it? Only recently has he fallen a tick below 45 percent from three -- by far a career high -- and he's just under 50 percent from the field, also a career high. He's only shooting 83 percent from the free-throw line, otherwise we'd be looking at him having a real shot at joining the exclusive 50-40-90 club.

Klay is always going to take a backseat to Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, and even Draymond Green. But for as little attention as he gets in the media (to be fair, he does everything he can to remain out of the limelight), he's one of the most respected players around the league for the way he comes to work every night, particularly on the defensive end.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Thompson's right thumb injury, which was originally believed to be a sprain, is actually a fracture, and he could be out at least a few weeks. With Curry battling his ankle injuries again, this is all coming at a bad time for the Warriors, whose margin for error is shrinking before our eyes. Let's hope they can all get right for what should be a thrilling Western Conference playoff run.

To say Julius Randle is a bull in a china shop is both an understatement and a disservice to his overall scoring prowess, which is more skillful than people realize. A lot of those people who have downplayed Randle's ability are within the Lakers' organization, in fact. Luke Walton was hardly playing him easy in the season. Then he wasn't starting. Now he's probably been the Lakers' best player as they've gone on this late-season run that has people so excited about their young core.

When Randle gets the ball with a live dribble and faces up, you are in trouble. He is so quick, and so strong, and so skilled around the rim, he can bulldoze through -- or dance around with his favorite spin move as he nears the rim -- pretty much any defender. And just when you think maybe he's playing a little above his weight and will eventually come back to Earth, he just keeps getting better. Check out the numbers entering Wednesday:

January: 15.3 points, 54.3 percent shooting



15.3 points, 54.3 percent shooting February: 19.4 points, 58.9 percent shooting



19.4 points, 58.9 percent shooting March: 23.1 points, 61.8 percent shooting



Personally, my basketball instinct is to cringe when a guy puts his head down and tries to run through anything in his path. But Randle makes it work. And he has better vision than you would think for a guy who's seemingly so focused on what's right in front of him. Check out this play where he stays with LeBron James one on one and contests his shot, then runs the floor, catches the pass in rhythm, smoothly Eurosteps through two defenders before kicking it out to an open shooter.

Here's one for Julius Randle's resume.



Successfully contests LeBron at the rim, runs the floor, Eurosteps, dimes up KCP for 3. pic.twitter.com/GyEHf8J7ir — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) March 12, 2018

Randle is a fascinating case. For a long time it was assumed he would be let go as a restricted free agent this summer to continue clearing room for the multiple max free agents the Lakers hope to sign. But he might well be playing his way right into the Lakers' future plans. They'd have to do a few extra salary cap cartwheels to pay him what he's going to demand on the open market, but it's hard to argue he's not worth the effort at this point. This will be one of the very interesting summer cases in the league, because Randle is going to get paid one way or another.

Nikola Jokic could easily be on this list as well, but he at least gets some love for his passing wizardry and triple-double propensities. Harris is operating in virtual obscurity. He's quickly become a terrific two-way player -- a tough, active, Michigan State-style defender who's ninth in the league in deflections who's also averaging just under 18 points a game (tops on Denver) on 40 percent from three and just under 49 percent from the field.

The Nuggets don't play much defense as a team, but Harris makes them respectable. When Harris goes to the bench, they basically become the Washington Generals. This Denver backcourt of Harris and Jamal Murray is a ton of fun and could push itself into one of the elite backcourts in a few years if they keep trending the way they are.

Per Synergy, Harris is in the 85th percentile in terms of half-court production, which is incredible when you consider there was a time not that long ago when he was considered a flat-out bad offensive player and an even worse shooter. He has made huge strides, but the core of his game is still a no-frills style that lends itself to simply playing solid basketball -- nothing spectacular, just solid all around. That four-year, $84 million deal the Nuggets gave Harris last year might have seemed somewhat bloated at the time, but if he keeps improving, it might be looking like a steal before long.

When people talk about OKC's Big 3, they're getting it wrong. Carmelo Anthony is not the third member; Adams is. We know he's a monster defender and rebounder who sets medieval screens, as evidenced by his leading the league with five screen assists a game, meaning the guy who's defender was planted by Adams scores five buckets a game. What we don't pay nearly enough attention to is his offense.

Per Synergy, Adams ranks in the 95th percentile as a post-up scorer and the 82nd percentile around the basket. In other words, he's a viable option to go through as a scorer, even on a team with Russell Westbrook and Paul George. The Thunder have gotten a bit better about this at times, recognizing Adams on the block and going to him because he is really good down there. How good? Well, consider that in Westbrook's 100 career triple-doubles, nobody has finished more of his assists than Adams, and believe me, those aren't all lobs to the rim. Dude can put the ball in the bucket.

- Westbrook has more triple-doubles than 23 of the other 29 active franchises



- OKC is 81-18 when he gets one (66-14 the last three seasons)



- The most assisted player by Westbrook in his triple-doubles? Steven Adams, who has scored over 100 baskets more than anyone else — Royce Young (@royceyoung) March 13, 2018

Much like Adams, Capela is the unsung hero of a star-studded team. But here's the deal: When Capela joins Chris Paul and James Harden in the lineup, the Rockets are basically unbeatable (35-2 on the season). Capela leads the league in field-goal percentage and effective field-goal percentage, and he fourth in true shooting -- the new DeAndre Jordan slamming home Paul's lobs and pick-and-roll spoon feeds.

But where Capela really makes his presence felt is on the defensive end, where he's one of the better interior defenders and rebounders in the league. What you may not realize about this Rockets team is that for all their running and gunning, they can get after you on the defensive end. In year's past, they had to outscore you, but now they can beat you in all kind of ways. They can out-tough you, they can out-defend you, they can out-scrap you, and Capela is at the heart of all that.

For all the talk about Donovan Mitchell, which is absolutely warranted, the Jazz are 20-4 and the best defensive team in basketball by a country mile since Rudy Gobert returned to the lineup. In seven March games -- all Utah wins -- Gobert is averring just under 19 points and 13.9 rebounds a game on almost 66 percent shooting, and most importantly, the Jazz have been plus-25 per 100 when he's on the court over that stretch.

Bigger picture, Gobert has the fifth-best defensive rating in the league since he returned on Jan. 19 -- Mitchell and Ricky Rubio are two of the four players ahead of him, just to show the kind of defense Utah is playing. Voters may end up deciding he didn't play enough games, which I wouldn't agree with, but it would be hard to argue that Gobert shouldn't be seriously considered as the Defensive Player of the Year even though, relatively speaking, you hear very little about him in the elite-player -- not just elite defender, but elite player -- conversation. Exhibit A:

RUDY GOBERT FOR DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jazz 27-15 when Gobert plays

97.5 Defensive Rating with Gobert on the floor

Since Jan 19th Defensive Rating of 95.0

League takes 32% of shots in restricted area only 27% when Gobert is on the floor pic.twitter.com/8PWMMJyQA0 — David Locke (@Lockedonsports) March 14, 2018

When you share a backcourt with Damian Lillard -- who needs a chimney coming out of his head he's been so hot of late -- you are going to be overlooked to some degree; it's just part of the job description. Same as Klay Thomson next to Curry in Golden State.

McCollum isn't quite the player Thompson is, but offensively, he's right there -- 21.7 points a night on better than 42 percent from three. He went for 30 on 5 of 9 from three in the Blazers' win over the Warriors last week. Portland has now won 10 straight and in the No. 3 seed in the West entering Thursday, which is not something anyone saw coming. Though I will say I have been on the Portland train for a while. I've been wrong about plenty, but I've loved Lillard and McCollum from Day One. They are spectacular.

The Blazers don't move the ball a ton by modern standards, so they rely heavily on Lilllard and McCollum simply making plays. And, man, does CJ make plays. One of the sweetest playground-style ballers in the league, this dude will dance on you.

CJ McCollum vole la vedette à Damian Lillard #RipCity :



🔥28pts (10/20)

🔥8rbds

🔥6asts

✅Victoire 108-100 vs #ThunderUp



Bonus video : CJ souhaite la bienvenue au Thunder à Corey Brewer.pic.twitter.com/vuXSgxc6BR — Rod_NBA (@Buzzer_BeaterFR) March 4, 2018

Booker is 10th in the league in scoring at 25.2 a night and you don't hear a ton about him as one of the better pure scorers in the league because his team stinks something fierce. If he were to stay above that 25-points-per-game mark, he would become just the ninth player in NBA history to average 25-plus in his age-21 season.

Booker is a solid 3-point shooter at just under 39 percent for the season, but when Phoenix came through Miami last week, Suns interim coach Jay Triano said one of the biggest areas in which Booker has improved is his growing ability to tell a good three from a bad three, and not force so many.

Indeed, Booker isn't just a shooter; he's a scorer. Prior to going for 17 in a loss to Cleveland on Tuesday, he's gone over 30 points in six of his previous seven games. He's already at the level where a 30-point night is pretty much business as usual. This is a guy who hung 70 points -- 70! -- on the Celtics last year. He's going to be a max player very soon and if the Suns get their act together or he's traded somewhere with a clue, he can absolutely be the best player on a playoff team, at the very least, moving forward.

So much for the Pacers getting robbed on the Paul George trade. Oladipo is a stud. Before the season, if you would've said the Pacers would at this point be in third place in the East, let alone this late in the season, you would've been laughed right off the edge of Kyrie Irving's flat Earth. But here Indiana is -- the No. 3 seed in mid-March. Oladipo is a lock for Most Improved Player and Nate McMillan should be getting real consideration for Coach of the Year, even if that feels like a three-man race between Brad Stevens, Dwane Casey and Mike D'Antoni.

Oladipo is 13th in scoring at 23.6 a night, and he's a hustling fool -- top 20 in charges drawn, top 10 in loose balls recovered and fifth in the league in deflections with 3.6 a night. Add all that up, and you've got a winning player. Yep, the Pacers got the last laugh in this one. It's a shame more people don't talk about the truly incredible leap Oladipo has made from a pretty good NBA starter to a flat-out star.

Sweet Lou has gotten more love this season than a lot of guys on this list, but it's still not enough. He's been one of the best scorers in the league, and he's the main reason, if not the only reason, the Clippers are sitting in the No. 7 spot out West entering Thursday. By now everyone knows he's hunting his shot whenever he's on the court. He's the top priority of every defense that plays the Clippers, and still nobody can stop him. His efficiency has dipped of late, buy let's not split hairs here. Williams is averaging over 23 points a game this season, a top-20 mark in the league, as a sixth man. Come on, now. Give the man his due.