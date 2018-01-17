NBA Star Power Index: Chris Paul-led backdoor breach leads to tweet of the year

Welcome back to our NBA Star Power Index -- a weekly gauge of the players who are most controlling the buzz around the league. Reminder: Inclusion on this list isn't necessarily a good thing. It simply means that you're capturing the NBA world's attention. Also, this is not a ranking. The players listed are in no particular order as it pertains to the buzz they're generating. This column will run every week for the rest of the season.

Wait, Chris Paul ? He led his Rockets teammates through some sort of secret backdoor passage into the Clippers' locker room so they could try to fight Blake Griffin and/or Austin Rivers? Like, for real?

Yes, for real. Reportedly.

This is, without question, the nuttiest sports story of the young year, and Twitter was in rare form when news of it broke. I spent at least two hours combing tweets and was laughing so hard my wife kicked me out of the room in the middle of the night. Chris Paul as Andy Dufresne tunneling through the Shawshank wall. Chris Paul as John McClane belly crawling by the flame of a cigarette lighter. For real, tweeting on this level cannot be taught. You either have it or you don't. And let me tell you, the great Seerat Sohi, who does terrific work for The Athletic and SB Nation among other outlets, absolutely has it.

Congratulations to Chris Paul on actually leading a team somewhere — Seerat Sohi (@DamianTrillard) January 16, 2018

The Tweet of the Year race is over. No one else need apply.

While everyone else was busy playing fake tough guy and threatening to fake fight in true NBA player fashion, Sweet Lou was busy balling. Again. Williams, who was named Western Conference Player of the Week and has vaulted himself into one of the league's truly elite scorers, hung 31 points and nine assists on Houston, the team that dealt him as part of the Paul package. Williams has scored 30 or more in eight of his last 13 games. He put 50 on the Warriors last week. No wonder Chris Paul definitely called him the Clippers' go-to player, even if the compliment was a thinly-veiled dig at his former teammate Blake Griffin.

Chris Paul says the Clippers should play through their 'go-to guy' Lou Williams. pic.twitter.com/RNqf2ZKrXR — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) January 16, 2018

Greg Anthony said it best on NBA TV's "Player's Only" coverage when he noted how elite players who don't play on elite teams can get kind of forgotten about. Welcome to Anthony Davis' life. This guy is still one of the five most talented players in the world, without question, but the Pelicans can't ever pull too far away from .500 and all anyone can talk about is whether they're going to deal Boogie Cousins and blow the whole thing up.

Meanwhile, Davis keeps killing people. His last three games he's scored 36 vs. Portland, 48 at the Knicks, and 45 in an OT win over the Celtics on Tuesday. He also pulled down 16 boards in that Boston game -- the sixth time in his career that he's posted at least 45 points and 15 rebounds.

For some perspective on how crazy that is that he's now posted six of those games, Shaquille O'Neal only did it four times in his entire career. Davis hasn't even turned 25 yet. All told, Davis tallied 42 rebounds, seven blocks and five steals to go with his 129 points over the last three games. And he did this to Kristaps Porzingis.

Anthony Davis 47th point of game is cheating this is cheating pic.twitter.com/kqsink0KEU — Floyd Maywobther (@World_Wide_Wob) January 14, 2018

Dream Shake, anyone?

Durant became the second-youngest player in NBA history to crest 20,000 points for his career with this patented jumper off the dribble vs. the Clippers:

His 25th point of the night gave him 20,000 points for his career. Congrats Kevin Durant! #NBAVotepic.twitter.com/KOSIrL5jkQ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 11, 2018

It's fitting that this was the shot that did it for Durant, who has helped change the game in terms of what near-seven-footers are now doing on the court, crossing people over with point guard-like handles and hitting jumpers off the dribble that used to be reserved for the "little guys." Over his last four games, Durant is averaging just under 31 points on ... get this ... 63-percent shooting. Also, LeBron understandably wanted no part of this:

omg LeBron James BUSINESS DECISION vs. Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/EjuKfjmcg5 — R😴b Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) January 16, 2018

It's time to put DeRozan in the MVP conversation. He put 42 on the Warriors on Saturday, and the Raptors nearly knocked off the champs without Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka.

With 42 points last night, @DeMar_DeRozan is now the all-time leader in 30+ point games in franchise history.



1 Retweet = 1 #NBAVotepic.twitter.com/tz4u4eDjXN — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) January 14, 2018

That performance was a few days after Toronto beat the Cavs by 34. DeRozan only had 13 points in that game, but he went 3 for 5 from deep as his 3-point shot continues to develop in what is becoming one of the best scoring arsenals in the league.

For the year, DeRozan is averaging over 25 points a night to go with five assists -- and that second stat is worth paying attention to, as well. DeRozan isn't just making plays for himself anymore; he's making them for everyone, running a lot of secondary pick-and-rolls, as the Raptors have become a legit threat with their newfound approach to moving the ball and gunning from deep.

For my money, the Raptors are the best team in the East right now, and it's largely because of DeRozan. Yes, they've changed the way they play collectively and they're top five in both offense and defense, but when it comes down to it in the playoffs, guys who can create off the dribble are of paramount importance.

"When defenses really dig in on their scouting [in a seven-game series], it's hard to just pop open for shots out of your system," one Western Conference scout recently told me. "You need guys who can create something out of nothing."

DeRozan, pretty simply, is that guy for Toronto.

LeBron's Cavs are getting a lot of attention right now for all the wrong reasons. As mentioned above, they got whipped by 34 by the Raptors. A few days before that, the Wolves beat them by 28 in a game in which LeBron had just 10 points. After that one, LeBron called the Cavs "fragile."

The Cavs have now lost eight of their last 10 including four straight. Over those four losses, Cleveland is a minus-81 with LeBron ON THE COURT. Somehow, over that same stretch, the Cavs are over 32 points per 100 possession BETTER when LeBron is on the bench. Obviously this is a small-sample-size number that means absolutely nothing, except as an example of how head-scratching the Cavs' season is starting to become.

In the undercard to the Rockets-Clippers title bout, Ben Simmons appeared to invite Kyle Lowry to meet him in the hallway for a little throw-down of their own. Lowry didn't exactly hesitate to start making his way to the ring.

Kyle Lowry told Ben Simmons to meet him in the tunnel and then they ACTUALLY HAD A FIGHT IN THE TUNNEL pic.twitter.com/yykwAoQ2Ub — 12up (@12upSport) January 15, 2018

Listen, Ben Simmons is a big dude and he did grow up playing Australian rules football, but Kyle Lowry is a straight bulldog. From Philly. And that game was in Philly! That Clippers-Rockets "fight" had all the feel of a typical NBA fake-tough-guy verbal sparring session, but Simmons and Lowry? That could've turned sour really quickly.

Philly, meanwhile, is starting to get back on the winning track, having won five of its last six, including that game vs. Toronto. Over that stretch Simmons is averaging just under 17 points on 55-percent shooting. He remains one of just three players who are averaging at least 16 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal for the season, with the other two being LeBron and Russell Westbrook.

Towns is really starting to put it together, people. The Wolves have won 12 of their last 16, including five of the last six, and over that most recent run Towns is shooting almost 60 percent from the field while not taking more than 15 shots in any one game. He's not forcing anything, and his defense is starting to look more on par with his actual ability. But most impressive has been his rebounding. Towns hasn't recorded fewer than 10 boards in a game since December 28th. Here are his rebound numbers since then:

14 vs. Indiana



13 vs. Lakers



10 vs. Brooklyn



23 vs. Boston



16 vs. New Orleans



12 vs. Cleveland



12 vs. Oklahoma City



15 vs. New York



11 vs. Portland



12 vs. Orlando



Jimmy Butler is getting a lot of the credit for the Wolves success so far, and rightfully so with how great he's been, but Towns remains a complete beast.