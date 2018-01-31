NBA Star Power Index: James Harden's 60 reaffirms MVP status; LeBron free agency

Welcome back to our NBA Star Power Index -- a weekly gauge of the players who are most controlling the buzz around the league. Reminder: Inclusion on this list isn't necessarily a good thing. It simply means that you're capturing the NBA world's attention. Also, this is not a ranking. The players listed are in no particular order as it pertains to the buzz they're generating. This column will run every week for the rest of the season.

Are you kidding with the 60-11-10 triple-double Harden put up against the Magic? And, yes, you're reading that right. With Chris Paul, Trevor Ariza and Eric Gordon all sidelined, Harden hung SIXTY points Tuesday vs. Orlando and threw in 11 assists and 10 boards for good measure -- the first 60-point triple-double in NBA history. The 60 points is also a single-game scoring record for the Rockets franchise, as Harden broke Calvin Murphy's mark of 57 points in dramatic fashion with this 3-pointer plus the foul:

Calvin Murphy loved seeing James Harden break his scoring record pic.twitter.com/fcMwumqgFg — AP (@Ananth_Pandian) January 31, 2018

If you thought Harden was starting to lose his lead in the MVP race, think again.

Blake Griffin was traded to the Pistons on Monday -- which pretty much nobody saw coming -- and there are two ways to look at the deal from the Detroit perspective. First, there's the money, which is substantial, as Griffin is in the first year of the five-year, $173 max deal that he signed last summer -- which includes a bonkers $39 million player option in 2021-22, when Griffin will be 33. Next year, Detroit will be spending more than $57 million, well over half the cap, on Griffin and Andre Drummond alone.

Which brings us to the basketball part of the conversation ...

Haven't we seen this two-big experiment before? Prior to Demarcus Cousins' season-ending injury, the Pelicans had been playing with arguably the two best bigs in the world for basically the last year, and for most of that time they have been a .500 team at best. Griffin and Drummond feel a lot like Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, which never came together at a high enough level to match the Clippers' championship expectations. Yet right now, Detroit, which isn't even in the playoff picture as of Wednesday, would be thrilled to become the Clippers of the last few years -- certainly not true title contenders but a penciled-in playoff team with perhaps a conference finals berth as an absolute pie-in-the-sky ceiling. Managing expectations will be key to accurately evaluating this success of this new Detroit duo, particularly in the short term.

For all the money Detroit took on in acquiring Griffin, the Clippers shedded the same amount -- which gives them the room to make a run at LeBron, or Paul George, or perhaps both, this summer.

The Clippers clearly believe they can make it onto LeBron James' free-agent short list come July and, according to league sources, will indeed move DeAndre Jordan and Lou Williams before the Feb. 8 trade deadline if they can find workable deals to help them in that quest — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 30, 2018

LeBron's camp, of course, quickly denied this report.

So you say there is a chance? Well, there actually doesn’t appear to be much of one for the Clippers of landing #NBA star LeBron James in free agency despite their recently acquired king’s ransom. The story in @TheUndefeated. https://t.co/qB6NPOejpD #clippers #cavs — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) January 30, 2018

Now, perhaps there's truth in this denial. Maybe there is no way LeBron would consider going to the Clippers. But just consider that L.A. not only has cap space this summer, but a ton more space next summer after DeAndre Jordan (if they still have him) and Austin Rivers come off the books, and the 2019 free agent class is loaded with names like Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler, Klay Thompson, Kevin Love, Kemba Walker and Kyrie Irving. Chances are Kyrie is staying right where he is in Boston, but that's a lot of talent on the market at a time when the Clippers will be one of the few teams who have significant money available, and if there are two things LeBron needs as he chases another title, it's talent and money. Plus he has a house in Los Angeles. You do the math and tell me there isn't even a slight possibility of this happening.

Drummond was named to Team LeBron's All-Star squad in place of the injured John Wall on Tuesday, and he deserves the honor, if for no other reason than he's the best rebounder in the league. If you lead the league in any of the major categories, you're an All-Star, and Drummond validated as much with 22 boards in a win over Cleveland on Tuesday. His defense continues to baffle given the potential he should have on that end with his size and athleticism. The Pistons are significantly better defensively when he's off the court -- about eight points better per 100 possessions, in fact. If Griffin and Drummond are going to be the dynamic duo the Pistons are betting a lot of money on them becoming, it has to happen on both ends.

Another All-Star goes down as it was reported that Love will be out 6-8 weeks with a broken hand, which he suffered Tuesday in yet another Cavs loss -- this time to a Pistons team that was playing without Avery Bradley and Tobias Harris, who were both traded in the Griffin deal. And, no, Blake didn't play either. So the Cavs have the worst defense in the league, cannot beat a completely depleted Pistons team that had lost eight straight and 12 of its last 15, and now they have lost their best 3-point shooter for two months? Missing the playoffs seems like an impossible scenario for a team with LeBron James, but this is getting ugly in Cleveland. If they manage to even secure a top-four seed it would feel like a minor miracle.

Like Love, Wall is also expected to miss six weeks at minimum to have his knee scoped, and the Wizards, like the Cavs, are suddenly looking at a pretty perilous stretch run. Give Washington credit -- it took down the hottest team in the league in OKC without Wall on Tuesday, but that's going to be hard to sustain without its best player. Say this: Wall has not been himself this season, which makes a lot more sense now that we know how much his knee has been hurting him.

Congrats to George for being named to the All-Star team, though he certainly would've liked for it to happen under better conditions as George was selected to replace DeMarcus Cousins, whose season ended when he ruptured his Achilles tendon last Friday. George is quietly doing work this season, shooting a career-high 42 percent from three while leading the league at 2.3 steals per night. He'll almost certainly be named first-team All-Defense, and the chances of him signing long-term with the Thunder this summer are looking better and better.

Another week, another Embiid feud. This time it's with Russell Westbrook, whose, shall we say, less-than-selfless ways Embiid poked fun at earlier this season after the Thunder star took 33 shots and made just 10 in a win over the Sixers. There's a bunch of terrifically entertaining pettiness starting to pile up between these two, and on Sunday Embiid took the whole thing to another level when he absolutely smashed a dunk on Westbrook's head and let him know about it with the follow-up stare down as Russ gathered his wits:

Westbrook, however, got the last word -- which came in the form of an ice-cold death stare that had to have Embiid scrambling a little inside after the Thunder -- who have the second-best record in the league since Dec. 1 if you haven't been paying attention -- took out the Sixers. This is peak I-don't-give-a-damn-about-anything-but-terrorizing-people-on-the-basketball-court Westbrook:

Russ hitting Joel Embiid with the deathstare while dribbling out the clock & walking off the court without acknowledging the Sixers is #PeakPetty, during the pettiest of NBA seasons #CantOutPettyRuss pic.twitter.com/G5SPXKkMCO — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) January 29, 2018

Cousins going down for the season with that ruptured Achilles was a gut shot for so many reasons. The Pelicans were just starting to look like the team we all imagined they could be when Davis and Cousins came together, and Cousins was likely on his way to playing in the playoffs for the first time. Say what you want about Boogie, but he was having a ridiculous season and the guy wants to win. He plays hard every night. And to top it all off, he's going into his free agent summer, and now the situation has gone from New Orleans almost certainly offering him a max deal to the Pels, and every other team for that matter, having to evaluate a seven-footer on the back end of an Achilles rupture who will be into his 30s at the end of a max contract. Give Cousins credit for how he's handling the blow:

Giannis let it be known that he was not in favor of the Bucks firing Jason Kidd, but winning heals a lot, and the Bucks are 4-0 since Kidd was removed as coach. Giannis didn't play in the first game without Kidd, but in the last three he's scored 41, 27 and 31, while also going 4 of 8 from three, which is completely terrifying if he's indeed starting to pick up a legit 3-point game. Magic Johnson had some pretty strong words on The Freak: