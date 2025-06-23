NBA stars react to Tyrese Haliburton injury, Draymond Green makes comparison to Kevin Durant's Achilles tear
Haliburton went down late in the first quarter of Game 7
Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton suffered a significant lower leg injury during the first quarter of Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Haliburton couldn't put pressure on the leg and needed assistance walking off the floor on Sunday.
Haliburton collapsed to the ground after attempting to drive with the ball with 4:55 remaining. Immediately after, Haliburton slapped the ground and was in visible pain. Haliburton had been playing through a calf strain, and there's concern that the injury may be a torn Achilles tendon.
NBA stars were quick to react to Haliburton's injury on social media, and some drew parallels to another prominent NBA Finals injury -- the Achilles tear suffered by Kevin Durant in Game 5 of the 2019 Finals. Like Haliburton, Durant had been dealing with a calf injury in the lead up to that particular game.
Draymond Green, Durant's then-teammate with the Golden State Warriors, posted on Threads that Haliburton's injury was "too familiar" in an obvious reference to Durant.
"Damn man... smh too familiar" Green wrote.
ESPN reported earlier this week that Haliburton's calf injury could've sidelined him for multiple weeks. Instead, Haliburton played in Indiana's Game 6 win and was off to a dream start in Game 7 by knocking three 3-pointers during the first seven minutes of action. Indiana's entire team and coaching staff gathered around Haliburton before he was helped to the locker room.
Following Haliburton's unfortunate exit, the NBA world reacted and showed an outpour of love and support, including Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who had succinct and understandable reaction to the injury.
These calf strains ain’t no joke man!! Praying for Ty 🙏🏾🙏🏾— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) June 23, 2025
Two other Eastern Conference stars -- Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics and Damian Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks -- suffered Achilles tears during the playoffs, and it's possible that Haliburton could be the third. Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell commented on how serious calf strains can be, as did longtime NBA player Isaiah Thomas.
Them calf strains are nothing to play with. The next thing if not healed right is always Achilles. Man I feel bad for bro!!— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) June 23, 2025
San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox, who played with Haliburton on the Sacramento Kings in the early 2020s, was also shocked by the injury.
Omg!— De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) June 23, 2025
Halliburton's father, John Haliburton, understandably was stunned.
Tyrese Haliburton's father's reaction. pic.twitter.com/7IERRNYDZY— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 23, 2025
More NBA players, including New York Knicks teammates Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns, sent their best wishes to Haliburton.
You never want to see that, prayers up 🙏🏽— Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) June 23, 2025
Prayers up man 🙏🏽— Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) June 23, 2025
Ty 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽— Josh Hart (@joshhart) June 23, 2025