News of Klay Thompson's lower leg injury came out Wednesday and, as a result, an outpouring of support from the NBA community has been directed at the Warriors shooting guard. The specifics of the injury aren't known beyond the fact that it's something in his lower right leg.

Beyond the kindness of fellow players and former teammates, perhaps the biggest motivating factor behind the supportive messages on social media is the fact that Thompson was very close to a triumphant return to the basketball court. He missed the entirety of the 2019-20 season while recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee he suffered in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. Had this setback not happened, he would have been preparing to playing professional basketball for the first time in about 17 months.

Thompson's online supporters in the NBA world include notable names such as LeBron James, Paul George and Draymond Green. He also got a message from former teammate, and man who he won a championship with, Andrew Bogut.

Prior to the torn ACL, Thompson was one of the NBA's most reliably durable players, never missing more than nine games in a season before last year.