NBA Store hawks Isaiah Thomas Cavaliers apparel, as deal hangs in balance

The blockbuster trade between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics sending Kyrie Irving to the Celtics in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick is in limbo, as the Cavs reportedly have concerns about the health of Thomas' hip.

However, the NBA Store thinks the deal is going through, or at least they're already advertising Thomas' Cavaliers gear. Early Monday morning, the store's Twitter account sent out images of jerseys and shirts with Thomas' name and new number that he would rock for the Cavs.

The NBA Store's website also has Kyrie Irving Celtics gear available, and while the Celtics' roster on nba.com shows Irving (with no number), it also displays Shane Larkin with No. 11 :

Kyrie Irving Celtics gear available in the NBA Store. http://store.nba.com/Kyrie_Irving/

The jerseys are also the old Adidas designs the league is moving away from this season as they switch to Nike. Getting up merchandise for a player traded to a new team before the deal is official is probably something that happens regularly, but no one ever notices because deals aren't usually strung along like this one.

Still, it's a little weird that they would get on Twitter and advertise Thomas' Cavs jersey less than 24 hours after Cleveland reportedly asked for Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown or a draft pick to complete the deal.