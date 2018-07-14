NBA Summer League 2018: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, matchups, times, TV channels
Bracket play continues in the NBA's Las Vegas Summer League
The NBA Summer League in Las Vegas is churning right along. Thursday saw the conclusion of the first round of the tournament, as well as two teams -- the Lakers and Trail Blazers -- punch their tickets to the quarterfinals. Then on Friday, a number of teams played their final games of the event in the consolation bracket. The rest of the second-round games, meanwhile, will be played on Saturday as the chase for the trophy continues.
How to Watch 2018 NBA Summer League
When: July 6-17
Where: Cox Pavilion and Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or NBA TV
Live stream: All games are on WatchESPN
2018 NBA Summer League Schedule
SATURDAY'S GAMES
Second round
- Pistons vs. Bulls, 4 p.m. ET (NBA TV)
- Cavaliers vs. Rockets, 4:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
- Raptors vs. Hornets, 6 p.m. ET (NBA TV)
- Heat vs. Celtics, 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN 2)
- 76ers vs. Bucks, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN 2)
- Grizzlies vs. Jazz, 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN 2)
SUNDAY'S GAMES
Quarterfinal games
- TBD, 4 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
- TBD, 6 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
- TBD, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
- TBD, 10 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
MONDAY'S GAMES
Semifinal games
- TBD, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
- TBD, 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
TUESDAY'S GAMES
Championship game
- Semifinal winners, 10 p.m. ET (ESPN)
