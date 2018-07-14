NBA Summer League 2018: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, matchups, times, TV channels

Bracket play continues in the NBA's Las Vegas Summer League

The NBA Summer League in Las Vegas is churning right along. Thursday saw the conclusion of the first round of the tournament, as well as two teams -- the Lakers and Trail Blazers -- punch their tickets to the quarterfinals. Then on Friday, a number of teams played their final games of the event in the consolation bracket. The rest of the second-round games, meanwhile, will be played on Saturday as the chase for the trophy continues. 

How to Watch 2018 NBA Summer League

When: July 6-17

Where: Cox Pavilion and Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or NBA TV

Live stream: All games are on WatchESPN

2018 NBA Summer League Schedule

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Second round

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Quarterfinal games

  • TBD, 4 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
  • TBD, 6 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
  • TBD, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
  • TBD, 10 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

MONDAY'S GAMES

Semifinal games

  • TBD, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
  • TBD, 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

TUESDAY'S GAMES

Championship game

  • Semifinal winners, 10 p.m. ET (ESPN)
