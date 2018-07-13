NBA Summer League 2018: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, matchups, times
Bracket play continues in the NBA's Las Vegas Summer League
The NBA Summer League in Las Vegas is churning right along. Thursday saw the conclusion of the first round of the tournament, as well as two teams -- the Lakers and Trail Blazers -- punch their tickets to the quarterfinals. The rest of the second-round games will be played on Saturday, leaving Friday for consolation games for teams that lost in the first round. No, they can't win the trophy anymore, but it does give coaches and scouts another look at players, which is really the most important part about Summer League anyway.
How to Watch 2018 NBA Summer League
When: July 6-17
Where: Cox Pavilion and Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or NBA TV
Live stream: All games are on WatchESPN
2018 NBA Summer League Schedule
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Consolation round
- Nets vs. Pacers, 4 p.m. ET (ESPNU)
- Knicks vs. Pelicans, 4:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV)
- Wizards vs. Mavericks, 6 p.m. ET (ESPNU)
- Spurs vs. Suns, 6:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV)
- Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, 8 p.m. ET (ESPNU)
- Magic vs. Thunder, 8:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV)
- Kings vs. Warriors, 10 p.m. ET (ESPNU)
- Hawks vs. Clippers, 10:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV)
SATURDAY'S GAMES
Second round
- Pistons vs. Bulls, 4 p.m. ET (NBA TV)
- Cavaliers vs. Rockets, 4:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
- Raptors vs. Hornets, 6 p.m. ET (NBA TV)
- Heat vs. Celtics, 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN 2)
- 76ers vs. Bucks, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN 2)
- Grizzlies vs. Jazz, 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN 2)
SUNDAY'S GAMES
Quarterfinal games
- TBD, 4 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
- TBD, 6 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
- TBD, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
- TBD, 10 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
MONDAY'S GAMES
Semifinal games
- TBD, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
- TBD, 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
TUESDAY'S GAMES
Championship game
- Semifinal winners, 10 p.m. ET (ESPN)
