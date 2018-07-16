NBA Summer League 2018: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, times, matchups, TV channels
The semifinals are set for NBA's Las Vegas Summer League
It's semifinal time at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. The top-seeded Lakers have managed to move on, and they won their last game with LeBron James in attendance. Nice way for some of these young guys to get introduced to their new teammate. nearing its conclusion, as we've now reached the quarterfinal stage. Monday's games will decide who plays in the championship with everything wrapping up in a championship matchup on Tuesday.
How to Watch 2018 NBA Summer League
When: Semifinals on Tuesday, Championship on Wednesday
Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: ESPN, ESPN2
Live stream: All games are on WatchESPN
2018 NBA Summer League Schedule
MONDAY'S GAMES
Semifinal games
- Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Lakers 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
- Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
TUESDAY'S GAME
Championship game
- Semifinal winners, 10 p.m. ET (ESPN)
