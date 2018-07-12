NBA Summer League 2018: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, times
Bracket play continues in the NBA's Las Vegas Summer League
Are you ready for July Madness? The NBA Summer League in Las Vegas is continuing on Thursday with the tournament portion of the event. It will be a busy day, with some teams playing their first-round games and others getting the second round underway. It's all leading to Tuesday's championship game. Who will lift the trophy this time around?
How to Watch 2018 NBA Summer League
When: July 6-17
Where: Cox Pavilion and Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or NBA TV
Livestream: All games are on WatchESPN
2018 NBA Summer League Schedule
THURSDAY'S GAMES
First and second rounds
- Heat vs. Pelicans, 4 p.m. (NBA TV)
- Knicks vs. Celtics, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
- Grizzlies vs. Thunder, 6 p.m. (NBA TV)
- 76ers vs. Suns, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
- Spurs vs. Bucks, 8 p.m. (NBA TV)
- Clippers vs. Lakers, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
- Jazz vs. Magic, 10 p.m. (NBA TV)
- Hawks vs. Trail Blazers, 10:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Consolation round
- Nets vs. Pacers, 4 p.m. (ESPNU)
- TBD, 4:30 p.m.
- Wizards vs. Mavericks, 6 p.m. (ESPNU)
- TBD, 6:30 p.m.
- Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, 8 p.m. (ESPNU)
- TBD, 8:30 p.m.
- Kings vs. Warriors, 10 p.m. (ESPNU)
- TBD, 10:30 p.m.
SATURDAY'S GAMES
Second round
- Pistons vs. Bulls, 4 p.m. (NBA TV)
- Cavaliers vs. Rockets, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
- Raptors vs. Hornets, 6 p.m. (NBA TV)
- TBD, 6:30 p.m.
- TBD, 8:30 p.m.
- TBD, 10:30 p.m.
SUNDAY'S GAMES
Quarterfinal games
- TBD, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)
- TBD, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)
- TBD, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)
- TBD, 10 p.m. (ESPN2)
MONDAY'S GAMES
Semifinal games
- TBD, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
- TBD, 10:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
TUESDAY'S GAMES
Championship game
- Semifinal winners, 10 p.m. (ESPN)
