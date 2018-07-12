NBA Summer League 2018: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, times

Bracket play continues in the NBA's Las Vegas Summer League

Are you ready for July Madness? The NBA Summer League in Las Vegas is continuing on Thursday with the tournament portion of the event. It will be a busy day, with some teams playing their first-round games and others getting the second round underway. It's all leading to Tuesday's championship game. Who will lift the trophy this time around?

How to Watch 2018 NBA Summer League

When: July 6-17

Where: Cox Pavilion and Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or NBA TV

Livestream: All games are on WatchESPN

2018 NBA Summer League Schedule

THURSDAY'S GAMES

First and second rounds

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Consolation round

  • Nets vs. Pacers, 4 p.m. (ESPNU)
  • TBD, 4:30 p.m.
  • Wizards vs. Mavericks, 6 p.m. (ESPNU)
  • TBD, 6:30 p.m.
  • Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, 8 p.m. (ESPNU)
  • TBD, 8:30 p.m.
  • Kings vs. Warriors, 10 p.m. (ESPNU)
  • TBD, 10:30 p.m.

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Second round

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Quarterfinal games

  • TBD, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)
  • TBD, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)
  • TBD, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)
  • TBD, 10 p.m. (ESPN2)

MONDAY'S GAMES

Semifinal games

  • TBD, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
  • TBD, 10:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

TUESDAY'S GAMES

Championship game

  • Semifinal winners, 10 p.m. (ESPN)
NBA Writer

Jack Maloney lives and writes in Milwaukee, where, like the Bucks, he is trying to own the future. Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES