NBA Summer League 2018: How to watch, schedule, live stream info
The Las Vegas Summer League runs July 6-17
The 2018 NBA Summer League is well underway, with the initial round-robin format nearly complete. Luka Doncic isn't playing, as the Mavericks are still sorting out some buyout issues with Real Madrid, but we've seen some big moments from other lottery picks, such as DeAndre Ayton, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Wendell Carter Jr. Plus, noted irritant Grayson Allen has already gotten into a scuffle with Trae Young. It's been an eventful start to the summer, and it's not stopping any time soon.
The initial schedule wraps up on Tuesday, July 10. At that point, all 30 teams -- this is the first year every NBA team has brought a Summer League team to Las Vegas -- will be seeded in a tournament-style bracket.
Here's a look at the upcoming games and how to watch them.
What: 2018 NBA Summer League
When: July 6-17
Where: Cox Pavilion and Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN U or NBA TV
Livestream: All games are on WatchESPN
Monday, July 9
- Milwaukee Bucks vs. Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. ET -- ESPNU or WatchESPN
- Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns, 9:30 p.m. ET -- NBA TV or WatchESPN
- Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 11 p.m. ET -- ESPNU or WatchESPN
- L.A. Clippers vs. Houston Rockets, 11:30 p.m. ET -- NBA TV or WatchESPN
Tuesday, July 10
- San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets, 4 p.m. ET -- NBA TV or WatchESPN
- Utah Jazz vs. Miami Heat, 4:30 p.m. ET -- ESPNU or Watch ESPN
- Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls, 6 p.m. ET -- NBA TV or WatchESPN
- Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 6:30 p.m. ET -- ESPN 2 or WatchESPN
- Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks, 8:30 p.m. ET -- ESPN 2 or WatchESPN
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 NBA Free Agent Tracker
All the info on the top names still on the market this offseason
-
LeBron James joins Lakers
The wait is over, and LeBron James is going to Los Angeles
-
Report: Melo to consider Rockets, Heat
Anthony is set to part ways with the Thunder at some point this summer
-
WNBA's Sun trades Bentley to Dream
The Sun didn't specify why Alex Bentley was dealt to the Atlanta Dream
-
Ranking top 50 NBA free agents
Here are the top prizes left in the 2018 NBA offseason
-
Latest NBA free agency updates, rumors
Keep checking back for the latest updates as NBA free agency continues