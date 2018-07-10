NBA Summer League 2018: How to watch, schedule, live stream info

The 2018 NBA Summer League is well underway, with the initial round-robin format nearly complete. Luka Doncic isn't playing, as the Mavericks are still sorting out some buyout issues with Real Madrid, but we've seen some big moments from other lottery picks, such as DeAndre Ayton, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Wendell Carter Jr. Plus, noted irritant Grayson Allen has already gotten into a scuffle with Trae Young. It's been an eventful start to the summer, and it's not stopping any time soon.

The initial schedule wraps up on Tuesday, July 10. At that point, all 30 teams -- this is the first year every NBA team has brought a Summer League team to Las Vegas -- will be seeded in a tournament-style bracket.

Here's a look at the upcoming games and how to watch them.

What: 2018 NBA Summer League

When: July 6-17

Where: Cox Pavilion and Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN U or NBA TV

Livestream: All games are on WatchESPN

