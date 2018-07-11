NBA Summer League 2018: How to watch, schedule, times, live stream info

Are you ready for July Madness? The NBA Summer League in Las Vegas is through with round-robin play and begins its tournament Wednesday to determine the champion. The Lakers are the No. 1 seed while the Trail Blazers are the No. 2 seed and earned first-round byes in the 30-team bracket. The tournament concludes Tuesday with the championship game.

How to Watch 2018 NBA Summer League

When: July 6-17

Where: Cox Pavilion and Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or NBA TV

Livestream: All games are on WatchESPN

2018 NBA Summer League Schedule

Wednesday's games

LA Clippers vs. Washington (ESPNU), 4 p.m.

Sacramento vs. Cleveland (NBA TV), 4:30 p.m.

Brooklyn vs. Houston (ESPN2), 6 p.m.

Chicago vs. Dallas (NBA TV), 6:30 p.m.

Detroit vs. Minnesota (ESPN2), 8 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Indiana (NBA TV), 8:30 p.m.

Toronto vs. Denver (ESPN2), 10 p.m.

Golden State vs. Charlotte (NBA TV), 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's games

Miami vs. New Orleans (NBA TV), 4 p.m.

New York vs. Boston (ESPN2), 4:30 p.m.

Memphis vs. Oklahoma City (NBA TV), 6 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Phoenix (ESPN2), 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio vs. Milwaukee (NBA TV), 8 p.m.

LA Clippers / Washington vs. LA Lakers (TBA), 8:30 p.m.

Utah vs. Orlando (NBA TV), 10 p.m.

Atlanta/Indiana vs. Portland (TBA), 10:30 p.m.



Friday's games

Consolation games



Saturday's games

Round 2 games



Sunday's games

Quarterfinals



Monday's games

Semifinals



Tuesday's game

Championship, 7 p.m.