NBA Summer League 2018: How to watch, schedule, times, live stream info

The bracket is set for the Las Vegas Summer League

Are you ready for July Madness? The NBA Summer League in Las Vegas is through with round-robin play and begins its tournament Wednesday to determine the champion. The Lakers are the No. 1 seed while  the Trail Blazers are the No. 2 seed and earned first-round byes in the 30-team bracket. The tournament concludes Tuesday with the championship game.

How to Watch 2018 NBA Summer League

When: July 6-17

Where: Cox Pavilion and Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or NBA TV

Livestream: All games are on WatchESPN

2018 NBA Summer League Schedule

Wednesday's games

LA Clippers vs. Washington (ESPNU), 4 p.m.
Sacramento vs. Cleveland (NBA TV), 4:30 p.m.
Brooklyn vs. Houston (ESPN2), 6 p.m.
Chicago vs. Dallas (NBA TV), 6:30 p.m.
Detroit vs. Minnesota (ESPN2), 8 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Indiana (NBA TV), 8:30 p.m.
Toronto vs. Denver (ESPN2), 10 p.m.
Golden State vs. Charlotte (NBA TV), 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's games

Miami vs. New Orleans (NBA TV), 4 p.m. 
New York vs. Boston (ESPN2), 4:30 p.m.
Memphis vs. Oklahoma City (NBA TV), 6 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Phoenix (ESPN2), 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio vs. Milwaukee (NBA TV), 8 p.m.
LA Clippers / Washington vs. LA Lakers (TBA), 8:30 p.m.
Utah vs. Orlando (NBA TV), 10 p.m.
Atlanta/Indiana vs. Portland (TBA), 10:30 p.m.

Friday's games
Consolation games

Saturday's games
Round 2 games

Sunday's games
Quarterfinals

Monday's games
Semifinals

Tuesday's game
Championship, 7 p.m.

