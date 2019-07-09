NBA Las Vegas Summer League 2019: Full schedule, how to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channels, highlights

The majority of the NBA offseason is now in the books with Kawhi Leonard deciding to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers. Now the league has begun its annual slate in the Las Vegas Summer League, which tipped off last Friday.

All 30 NBA teams will field a team this season, to go along with the national teams from Croatia and China. They'll all play at least four games during the preliminary round which runs from July 5-11. From there, the top eight teams will play in a single-elimination tournament from July 13-15, while the remaining 24 teams will play one consolation game on either July 12 or 13. 

Each game in Las Vegas will be available for viewing on national TV, and it will be our first chance to see some of the top picks from last month's draft.

Here's all you need to know about how to watch Las Vegas Summer League, including the full schedule and how to watch the games.

2019 NBA Las Vegas Summer League

  • Dates: July 5-15
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • TV: ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN U, NBA TV
  • Streaming: fuboTV -- watch for free (games on NBA TV) | WatchESPN (games on ESPN networks)
  • Highlights: Watch on CBS Sports HQ

Tuesday, July 9

All times Eastern

  • Croatian National Team vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 3:30 p.m. -- NBA TV
  • Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic, 4 p.m. -- ESPN 2
  • Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks, 5:30 p.m. -- NBA TV
  • Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz, 6 p.m. -- ESPN 2
  • Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m. -- NBA TV
  • Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics, 8 p.m. -- ESPN 2
  • New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors, 9:30 p.m. -- NBA TV
  • Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets, 10 p.m. -- ESPN 2
  • Los Angeles Clippers vs. Washington Wizards, 11:30 p.m. -- NBA TV

Wednesday, July 10

All times Eastern

  • Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons, 3 p.m. -- NBA TV
  • Croatian National Team vs. Dallas Mavericks, 3:30 p.m. -- ESPN U
  • Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls, 5 p.m. -- NBA TV
  • Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets, 5:30 p.m. -- ESPN U
  • Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Miami Heat, 7 p.m. -- NBA TV
  • Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 7:30 p.m. -- ESPN 2
  • San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. -- NBA TV
  • Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks, 9:30 p.m. -- ESPN 2
  • Chinese National Team vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 11 p.m. -- NBA TV
  • Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets, 11:30 p.m. -- ESPN U

Thursday, July 11

All times Eastern

  • Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers, 6 p.m. -- NBA TV
  • Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards, 6:30 p.m. -- ESPN 2
  • Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. -- NBA TV
  • Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets, 8:30 p.m. -- ESPN U
  • Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 10 p.m. -- NBA TV
  • Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 10:30 p.m. -- ESPN 2

Friday, July 12 

  • TBD

Saturday, July 13 

  • TBD

Sunday, July 14

  • TBD

Monday, July 15

  • TBD
