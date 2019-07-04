NBA Summer League 2019: How to watch RJ Barrett's Knicks games, dates, times, TV channels, live stream
The No. 3 overall pick will be making his Knicks debut during Summer League in Las Vegas
The 2019 NBA Draft is in the books, and it won't be long until we get our first look at the new rookie class. While most of the basketball world is still focused on free agency and where Kawhi Leonard will decide to sign, the youngsters in the league will make their way out West for Las Vegas Summer League.
No. 2 overall pick Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies is expected to miss out due to a recent knee procedure, but other top picks should be in action. That includes the New Orleans Pelicans' No. 1 overall pick, Zion Williamson, and the No. 3 overall pick, New York Knicks wing RJ Barrett.
The Duke product entered his freshman season as the No. 1 prospect in his class, but was quickly surpassed by his teammate, Williamson. Still, despite some struggles in his one year in college, which included shooting just 30.8 percent from 3-point range, Barrett has plenty of talent and prototypical NBA wing size. He also set the ACC freshman scoring record, and showed an ability to impact the game in other ways by averaging 7.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists a night.
After the Knicks struck out on star free agents this summer, there will be even more focus on Barrett this season, and it will be fascinating to see how he handles the pressure. We'll get our first glimpse on the opening night of Summer League, when Barrett leads the Knicks against his old teammate Williamson and the Pelicans.
Along with that game, here's a look at how to watch each of Barrett's Summer League contests.
2019 NBA Las Vegas Summer League
- Dates: July 5-15
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN U, NBA TV
- Streaming: fuboTV -- try for free (games on NBA TV)
- Highlights: Watch on CBS Sports HQ
New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Date: Friday, July 5
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: ESPN
- Highlights: Watch on CBS Sports HQ
New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns
- Date: Sunday, July 7
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: ESPN
- Highlights: Watch on CBS Sports HQ
New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors
- Date: Tuesday, July 9
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: NBA TV
- Streaming: fuboTV -- try for free
- Highlights: Watch on CBS Sports HQ
New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Date: Wednesday, July 10
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: ESPN 2
- Highlights: Watch on CBS Sports HQ
Following the Knicks' four games during the preliminary round, they'll either move on to the single-elimination tournament or the consolation bracket. That means Barrett will have at least one more game, though the date and time won't be known until next week.
