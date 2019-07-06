NBA Summer League 2019: How to watch Zion Williamson's Pelicans games, dates, TV channels, live stream
The No. 1 pick had his pro debut cut short due to knee-to-knee contact
It's safe to say that Zion Williamson's professional debut didn't go exactly as he'd hoped. He threw down some monstrous dunks, but ultimately was forced to leave the game after suffering knee-to-knee contact. The injury isn't considered to be serious, but things got even weirder later when the Pelicans' game against the Knicks was postponed due to an earthquake that was felt in the arena.
Following the trade of All-Star center Anthony Davis, the Pelicans have completely reshaped their roster with the likes of Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, and Williamson.
The entire league will have its eyes on Williamson this month, if the Pelicans allow him to play in any more contests. After all, the star forward was a human highlight reel while at Duke and easily the most explosive player that the college ranks had to offer.
Williamson and the Pelicans will also take on three of the top 10 picks during New Orleans' Summer League schedule.
New Orleans will face the Washington Wizards on July 6 in a game that will pit Williamson against No. 9 Rui Hachimura. On July 8, the Pelicans face the Chicago Bulls and No. 7 pick Coby White.
On July 10, the Pelicans face the Cleveland Cavaliers and No. 5 pick Darius Garland. The Cavaliers also have first-round picks Kevin Porter Jr. and Dylan Windler, so there should be plenty of potential on the floor.
Here's how to watch all of Williamson's games in the Las Vegas Summer League.
2019 NBA Las Vegas Summer League
- Dates: July 5-15
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, NBA TV
- Streaming: fuboTV -- try for free (games on NBA TV)
- Highlights: Watch on CBS Sports HQ
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Washington Wizards
- Date: Saturday, July 6
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: ESPN
- Highlights: Watch on CBS Sports HQ
Chicago Bulls vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Date: Monday, July 8
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: NBA TV
- Streaming: fuboTV -- try for free
- Highlights: Watch on CBS Sports HQ
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Date: Wednesday, July 10
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: ESPN 2
- Highlights: Watch on CBS Sports HQ
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to watch: 2019 Summer League
Here's how to watch every Summer League game
-
How to watch RJ Barrett in Summer League
The No. 3 overall pick made his Knicks debut during Summer League in Las Vegas
-
NBA players tweet reactions to quake
With much of the NBA world in Las Vegas, players tweeted their reactions following a large...
-
NBA game postponed due to earthquake
The Pelicans' summer league game against the Knicks was delayed due to an earthquake
-
Williamson exits debut NBA game
The first overall draft pick exited his first NBA game due to a knee injury
-
Lakers may delay AD trade for Kawhi
Unless Leonard makes his decision quickly, the Lakers may have to delay their blockbuster...