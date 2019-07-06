NBA Summer League 2019: How to watch Zion Williamson's Pelicans games, live updates, dates, TV channels, live stream

Zion Williamson is one of the most polarizing players that has entered the NBA in quite some time.

Just a few weeks removed from being the New Orleans Pelicans' No. 1 pick, Williamson is getting ready to make his NBA debut. Following the trade of All-Star center Anthony Davis, the Pelicans have completely reshaped their roster with the likes of Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, and Williamson.

The Pelicans begin Summer League play on Friday, July 5 when they take on the New York Knicks. The contest will put former Duke teammates in Williamson and R.J. Barrett against one another. Barrett and Williamson were two of the top three picks in the draft, with Barrett going to New York at No. 3.

The entire league will have its eyes on Williamson's debut later this month. After all, the star forward was a human highlight reel while at Duke and easily the most explosive player that the college ranks had to offer.

Williamson and the Pelicans will also take on three of the top 10 picks during New Orleans' Summer League schedule.

New Orleans will face the Washington Wizards on July 6 in a game that will pit Williamson against No. 9 Rui Hachimura. On July 8, the Pelicans face the Chicago Bulls and No. 7 pick Coby White.

On July 10, the Pelicans face the Cleveland Cavaliers and No. 5 pick Darius Garland. The Cavaliers also have first-round picks Kevin Porter Jr. and Dylan Windler, so there should be plenty of potential on the floor.

Here's how to watch all of Williamson's games in the Las Vegas Summer League, and live updates from his debut against the Knicks.

2019 NBA Las Vegas Summer League

Dates: July 5-15

July 5-15 Location: Las Vegas, Nevada



Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, NBA TV



fuboTV -- try for free (games on NBA TV) Highlights: Watch on CBS Sports HQ

New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Date: Friday, July 5



Friday, July 5 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Location: Las Vegas, Nevada



Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN

ESPN Highlights: Watch on CBS Sports HQ

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Washington Wizards

Date: Saturday, July 6



Saturday, July 6 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Location: Las Vegas, Nevada



Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN

ESPN Highlights: Watch on CBS Sports HQ

Chicago Bulls vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Date: Monday, July 8



Monday, July 8 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Location: Las Vegas, Nevada



Las Vegas, Nevada TV: NBA TV



fuboTV -- try for free Highlights: Watch on CBS Sports HQ

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans