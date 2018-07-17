NBA Summer League Final 2018: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, times, matchups, TV channels
The finals are set for NBA's Las Vegas Summer League
The finals are set for the NBA Las Vegas Summer League. The top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers will face the Portland Trail Blazers, the No. 2 seed in the tournament to determine the champion at 10 p.m. Tuesday. Los Angeles' Josh Hart had 37 points as the Lakers defeated Cleveland 112-109 in overtime and Portland's Caleb Swanigan scored 21 points as the Trail Blazers beat Memphis 97-92 in Monday's semifinal games.
How to Watch 2018 NBA Summer League
When: Championship on Tuesday
Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: ESPN
Live stream: All games are on WatchESPN
2018 NBA Summer League Schedule
TUESDAY'S GAME
Championship game
- Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. ET (ESPN)
-
