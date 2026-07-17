NBA Summer League grades for every lottery pick: AJ Dybantsa earns 'A' as heralded rookie class shines

The NBA's Las Vegas Summer League is almost in the books. The nearly two-week event has showcased some of the top rookies from the 2026 draft class, second-year players and NBA hopefuls looking to crack a rotation during the 2026-27 season.

The biggest storyline heading into the event was the matchup between the top two picks, AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson, on opening night. It was the first time those two had faced off since earlier this calendar year when Kansas played BYU in Big 12 play. The game lived up to the hype, as both players put on a show and highlighted why they should've been the top pick from this year's loaded class.

Peterson and Dybantsa weren't the only rookies to shine. Bulls forward Caleb Wilson opened summer league with a 35-point outburst and knocked down seven 3-pointers -- matching the total he hit during his entire college career at North Carolina.

NBA Summer League winners and losers: Brayden Burries looks like key piece as Bucks enter new era Cameron Salerno

Meanwhile, Bucks guard Brayden Burries made his case why he should be at minimum on the All-Summer League team with three standout performances. Burries finished with 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists while shooting 8-of-15 from the floor in his third summer league appearance.

Let's jump right into report cards for all the lottery picks from the 2026 NBA Draft.

No. 1 pick: AJ Dybantsa, Washington Wizards

Dybantsa played in just two summer league games before being shut down for the rest of the event. It was the right decision because he showed enough and there's no need to risk potential injury. Dybantsa did an exceptional job of drawing contact and getting to the free-throw line. He attempted 14 shots from the charity stripe and scored 50 points in those two games. Putting pressure on the rim and drawing fouls will be one of Dybantsa's strengths at the NBA level. Wizards fans should be encouraged by what they saw. Grade: A

No. 2 pick: Darryn Peterson, Utah Jazz

Peterson unexpectedly played in Utah's fourth game in Las Vegas instead of shutting it down. You have to respect it. If anything, Peterson's stints in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas reinforced how good a prospect he was coming out of Kansas despite an up-and-down college season. The turnovers (and fouls) will need to be cleaned up when the season starts. Playing in a structure surrounded by veterans will certainly help. Peterson did two things in summer league that he didn't show much in college: He put pressure on the rim and distributed the ball. Peterson is going to be an immediate impact player on both ends of the floor during his rookie. season. Grade: A

No. 3 pick: Cameron Boozer, Memphis Grizzlies

Boozer got off to a strong start in Las Vegas by posting 23 points, six rebounds and four assists during a win over the Bulls. In his third game, Boozer played "bad" by his standards, finishing with 12 points on 4-of-12 shooting. Boozer did make a play in that game that stood out and will translate to the next level. He called for a screen at the top of the key, went left and splashed a 3-pointer from well beyond the arc.

People have questioned if Boozer will be an effective 3-point shooter at the NBA level, but he will be just fine. He shot 40% from 3 at Duke and will be able to play the four and as a small-ball five in Memphis because of his versatility. His passing and basketball IQ are his greatest strengths. It's why he opened as the favorite to win NBA Rookie of the Year. His floor is so high because he is the most consistent player in this draft class. Case in point? He responded in likely his final game in Las Vegas with 24 points while shooting 10-of-13 from the floor. Grade: A

No. 4 pick: Caleb Wilson, Chicago Bulls

Wilson put on a show in his first summer league game by knocking down seven 3-pointers against Memphis. For context, Wilson made seven 3-pointers total during his entire freshman season at North Carolina. If the shot is real, it completely changes his ceiling as a prospect. Wilson was one of the best dunkers in college basketball, but because he is likely to operate more as a wing at the NBA level, it makes sense that Chicago wanted him to let it fly. Wilson's motor and defensive potential stood out, too. The Bulls had the easiest decision on draft night, and this looks like a home run pick. Grade: A

No. 5 pick: Keaton Wagler, Los Angeles Clippers

Wagler got off to a slow start in summer league, but did put together encouraging tape in the second half of his second game. Wagler is going to thrive in an NBA setting because he is at his best when he's surrounded by shooting. Wagler will have to adjust to the NBA physicality, but he will enter the league as a knockdown shooter who can create his own shot. His role on Day 1 in the NBA will likely be playing off-ball next to Darius Garland, which could be a good thing for his long-term development. Grade: C+

No. 6 pick: Mikel Brown Jr., Brooklyn Nets

If you put together a highlight tape of Brown's best plays from summer league and his time at Louisville, you would think he was the best player in the class. Brown showcased his athleticism and shooting range during his time in Las Vegas. Outside of his final game, Brown was efficient and showcased why he could be a critical piece in the backcourt next to Egor Dëmin. The Nets have a bright future. Grade: B+

No. 7 pick: Darius Acuff Jr., Sacramento Kings

Acuff saved his best game for last. After recording just 12 points against the Wizards, Acuff scored a team-high 26 points against the Nets. Not only that, but Acuff shot 9-of-18 from the floor, which was encouraging. Acuff is not afraid to take shots at all three levels on the court. As a playmaker, Acuff was solid. The stat sheet -- as far as assists go -- doesn't tell the full story, as Acuff routinely made the right read when running the offense. Grade: B+

No. 8 pick: Kingston Flemings, Atlanta Hawks

In two games in Las Vegas, Flemings didn't put up eye-popping scoring numbers (14 points), but he did dish out 13 assists. He has shown during stints in Las Vegas and at the Salt Lake City Summer League what his role could look like at the NBA level. He's going to get teammates involved, push the pace with his speed and play good defense. His role will likely be off the bench during his rookie season. Grade: B

No. 9 pick: Morez Johnson Jr., Dallas Mavericks

Johnson got off to an incredible start by posting 27 points (12-of-17 from the floor), with eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks. Johnson is one of the most versatile players in this class. It's why he could be the perfect running mate for Cooper Flagg down the line. Johnson didn't score as well in the second game (10 points), but he did post two steals and four blocks. Even when his shot is not falling, his impact on that end of the floor is going to make him valuable. Grade: B+

No. 10 pick: Brayden Burries, Milwaukee Bucks

There is a case to be made that Burries played as well as anybody in Las Vegas and could receive some summer league MVP consideration. Burries did a little bit of everything, which is exactly the role he played during his freshman season at Arizona. He can shoot, defend, playmake and rebound. Burries also adds versatility because of how well he plays on or off the ball. The Bucks are entering a rebuild with Giannis Antetokounmpo exiting the franchise, but the good news is Burries looks like a true building block as the franchise enters a new era. Grade: A

No. 11 pick: Yaxel Lendeborg, Golden State Warriors

Lendeborg is the oldest lottery pick from this class. There were moments during summer league that showed his experience and age. One play that stood out was against the Grizzlies when he drove to the rim, brushed off contact from Boozer and finished with a floater at the rim. He only scored three points against the Knicks in what should be his final game, but he played well in his first three outings -- including a 21-point effort against the Mavericks. Lendeborg is going to be a great fit with the Warriors. It wouldn't be shocking -- especially if the franchise doesn't land LeBron James -- if Lendeborg is a Day 1 starter. Grade: B+

No. 12 pick: Aday Mara, Oklahoma City Thunder

Mara saved his best showing in Las Vegas for last after finishing with 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists against the Nuggets. Mara was never going to be the player who posted eye-popping scoring stats in summer league because that's not his game. He is an efficient scorer at the rim who can impact a game on the defensive end because of his paint presence. He is also one of the best passers in the class, which is unique for his size at 7-foot-3. Something I wanted to see from Mara that didn't happen is at least attempting to stretch the floor. He attempted just one 3-pointer in three games. That wasn't his game at Michigan, but it's something that could be added down the line in his career. He's going to play limited minutes off the bench this season because of how stacked OKC's roster is, but he should be able to make an impact right away. Grade: B

No. 13 pick: Nate Ament, Milwaukee Bucks

Ament was one of the most polarizing players in the pre-draft process after having an up-and-down freshman campaign at Tennessee. Efficiency was one of the main concerns after shooting less than 40% from the floor. After scoring just 21 points total in his first three games, Ament bounced back with a 23-point outing against the Hornets. It was during that game that he showed his ability to get to the free-throw line, which was one of his strengths in college. It's going to be a work in progress for Ament during his rookie season. However, the good news is that Ament is walking into a situation where Milwaukee is just starting its rebuild. That will be good for his long-term development. Grade: C+

No. 14 pick: Hannes Steinbach, Charlotte Hornets

Steinbach was outstanding against the Bucks in what could be his final game. He finished with 27 points and 15 rebounds (seven offensive), which was his second double-double in four games. Steinbach had some of the best hands in college basketball. It's why he also doubled as one of the best rebounders in the sport. He catches everything. Steinbach showed in that game why he could be the center of the future for the Hornets. Even if he's not making an impact on offense, he's going to crash the boards hard on both ends. Grade: B+