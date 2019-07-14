NBA Summer League: Hornets' Miles Bridges throws down windmill dunk after Euro-step, leaving other players in disbelief

The NBA's annual Las Vegas Summer League is primarily a showcase for young players, and Charlotte Hornets second-year forward Miles Bridges took full advantage on Saturday afternoon.

Late in the first half of the Hornets' matchup with the Utah Jazz, Bridges got loose in transition and pulled off one of the most audacious in-game slams we've seen in a while. Bypassing a defender with a smooth Euro-step, Bridges still had enough left in his legs to elevate for a windmill dunk.

Bridges participated in the 2019 Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend as a rookie last season, so his dunking ability is no secret, but the creativity and athleticism to pull this off during a game is still remarkable.

In fact, Bridges' move was so nice that even other NBA players couldn't believe what he'd done.

"How did you even think to do this," Donovan Mitchell asked Bridges on Twitter.

How did you even think to do this 😨 @MilesBridges https://t.co/f6yU4IRIbg — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) July 13, 2019

Other chimed in as well, with Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo saying, "This Something You Do In A Workout Bro... Not In Game."

This Something You Do In A Workout Bro... Not In Game 🤢🥴 @MilesBridges https://t.co/B7RFKoDjaK — 13am Adebayo💥 (@Bam1of1) July 13, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers swingman Kyle Kuzma was a bit less wordy, writing simply, "Bruhhhh."

Even if it was only Summer League, you know you've pulled off something pretty impressive when all other NBA players can say is "Bruhhhh."