NBA summer league: Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski earns MVP honors after shining in Las Vegas
Filipowski averaged 29.3 points in the Las Vegas portion of Summer League
Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski earned MVP of the NBA 2K26 Summer League 2025 after averaging 29.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in three games. Filipowski finished as the leading scorer at the event among players who played in at least three games.
The former No. 32 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft had a promising rookie campaign with Utah. Filipowski appeared in 72 games and made 27 starts last season. After his strong showing in Las Vegas, it wouldn't be surprising to see those numbers increase.
The former Duke star joins recent NBA Summer League MVPs, such as Jalen Wilson (2024), Cam Whitmore (2023), Keegan Murray (2022), Davion Mitchell/Cam Thomas (2021), Brandon Clarke (2019), Josh Hart (2018), and Lonzo Ball (2017).
Here is the full list of the All-NBA Summer League teams.
All-Las Vegas Summer League first team
- Nique Clifford, Sacramento Kings
- Kyle Filipowski, Utah Jazz
- David Jones-Garcia, San Antonio Spurs
- Jordan Miller, Los Angeles Clippers
- Terrence Shannon Jr., Minnesota Timberwolves
All-Las Vegas Summer League second team
- Ron Holland ll, Detroit Pistons
- Isaac Jones, Sacramento Kings
- Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets
- Ajay Mitchell, Oklahoma City Thunder
- KJ Simpson, Charlotte Hornets