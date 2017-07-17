NBA Summer League: Lonzo Ball out for Las Vegas championship game with calf strain
Ball's intriguing summer league performance is officially over
If the Lakers are going to win the Las Vegas summer league title on Monday night, they'll have to do it without Lonzo Ball.
Ball was removed from the game in the third quarter of the Lakers' 108-98 semifinal win over the Mavericks on Sunday due to a right calf strain, and he never returned. After the game both Ball and the Lakers suggested he might play on Monday, word has officially come down that Ball is out for the championship game against the Trail Blazers.
One of the most popular players in summer league history, Ball drew all sorts of attention from both the media and the Las Vegas crowd, which was audibly pro-Lakers any time they played. Despite a disappointing first game, Ball was one of the most impressive players in Las Vegas, averaging 16.3 points, 9.3 assists and 7.7 rebounds in six games.
Ball had already sat out one game in the summer league due to a groin injury, and Monday's game would have been Ball's fourth in five nights. Clearly the Lakers weren't ready to risk further injury to their potential franchise point guard.
