NBA Summer League: Lonzo Ball steals show, but there was more to see in Vegas

The circus has left town -- at least the one featuring bouncing basketballs. The NBA Summer League is through in Las Vegas and now we wait for training camps. Here are the big takeaways from what went down in Sin City:

Star of the show: Lonzo Ball

Maybe it's his passing skill, his charisma, the fact he plays for the Lakers ... or his megaphone-for-a-mouth father. Whatever the case, Ball was a sensation in the Vegas Summer League. After a rocky first game and missing a showdown game vs. De'Aaron Fox because of a groin injury, Ball's performance drew mixed reviews among scouts. But he rebounded from the injury (rare in summer league; teams often shut down players with minor injuries) and dropped 36 points and 11 assists in a 103-102 win over the Sixers, then a triple-double (16 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds) in a 94-83 win over Cleveland.

He missed Monday's 110-98 title-game victory over Portland, and still was named league MVP despite very poor shooting (38.2 percent, only 23.8 percent beyond the arc). But he electrified crowds like no other player and dominated the conversation. From shoe selection to his father's quote du jour to his game, Ball was the talk of the event. His passing set him apart, and -- like a lot of rookies -- when things went his way, he looked terrific:

However, shooting and turnovers were issues. Ball made 8 of 42 jump shots (19 percent), per Synergy Sports. He shot 8 of 17 (47.1 percent) on shots at the rim. Concerns about his shot mechanics and individual offense remain. He turned the ball over 31 percent of the time in transition. While his game flashes something special, he must improve his weaknesses because the competition gets stronger. But no rookie is flawless, and the Summer League was a success overall for Ball and the Lakers.

Guys who got buckets

It's hard to run an efficient offense in Summer League. Players, many of whom are not NBA caliber, don't know each other and there is little or no practice time. Consequently, players who need structure struggle and superior athletes who can score look terrific, like these guys:

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz: Averaged 15 points in Utah and 28 a game in Las Vegas on everything from explosive dunks to long-range spot-ups and off-the-dribble jumpers. Mitchell's defense also was impressive. He looks like a two-way perimeter weapon -- the most valuable asset in the league.

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics: Caused comparisons to Paul Pierce, averaging 17.7 points on 42 percent shooting with an impressive array of moves, including a one-legged "Dirk" fadeaway. He also rarely passed, so he may have to adapt on a talented and established Celtics team. He showed the talent and athleticism to contribute from the get-go.

Bryn Forbes, San Antonio: The Spurs always find a diamond in the rough. Forbes averaged 26 points and three assists and looks like he could be the third guard going into the season.

Wayne Selden, Memphis Grizzlies: He was added as a fill-in last season and earned a multiyear deal. On a team with first-round talent, Selden was the best player, averaging 22.7 points while shooting 45 percent. His athleticism and cutting ability are sorely needed in Memphis.

Kyle Kuzma, Lakers: L.A.'s team was stacked, and Kuzma was perhaps more impressive than Ball. He shot 51 percent overall and collected 30 points and 10 rebounds in the championship. His versatility and athleticism could set him up as a rotation player next season.

Keep an eye on these guys

Dennis Smith Jr., Dallas Mavericks: Probably the best all-around and most consistent rookie. He averaged 17.3 points and 4.2 assists while hitting 45.7 percent of his shots (34.6 percent from 3-point range) -- consistently making plays, knocking down a variety of shots and demonstrating explosiveness. He gained a lot of support as a Rookie of the Year candidate.

John Collins, Atlanta Hawks: He shot 59 percent and averaged 15.4 points while throwing down monster dunks. He really gained a lot of momentum as the event went along.