NBA summer league storylines: AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson meet in highly anticipated showdown

The 2026 NBA Draft is one of the most hyped up classes of the modern era. While some of the top incoming rookies have already gotten a taste of summer league action in the California Classic or Salt Lake City Summer League, the rest of the best will make their debuts this week in Sin City during the Las Vegas Summer League.

While most of the top rookies will likely only play a handful of games (each team is guaranteed five games in Las Vegas), it should offer a glimpse into why this class is elite. Of course, the most highly anticipated showdown of the event will come on Day 1 when the Washington Wizards face the Utah Jazz. That game will feature the No. 1 (AJ Dybantsa) and 2 (Darryn Peterson) picks squaring off on Thursday.

Peterson and Dybantsa have had a built-in rivalry dating back to high school. They played against each other earlier this calendar year when Kansas faced BYU. Peterson got off to a strong start in that game, recording 19 first-half points, before missing most of the second half due to cramping issues. This game will be the first of many pro meetings between two of the best prospects of the modern era.

Ahead of what should be an exciting 11 days in Las Vegas, here are the top storylines to ponder.

2026 NBA Las Vegas Summer League schedule: How to watch, live stream as action tips off Thursday Cameron Salerno

Dybantsa vs. Peterson will be the main event

The biggest game of summer league is often the matchup of the top two picks in the draft. That's most definitely the case here as Dybantsa and the Wizards face Peterson and the Jazz. When the two clashed as high school seniors, Dybantsa and Peterson combined to score over 100 points. It's why Kansas vs. BYU -- despite not even being a top 25 matchup -- was one of the most anticipated college basketball games of the year. Kansas went on to win that game and Peterson had a very strong first half while Dybantsa was relatively quiet with 17 points on 6 of 12 shooting.

Peterson made his summer league debut last week in Salt Lake City and put on a show. In his final outing, Peterson finished with 25 points and 12 assists. What makes the latter even more impressive is that Peterson had 38 assists total last season at Kansas. However, if you have been following Peterson's career, you would know those numbers don't tell the whole story. He made strides as a passer during his final season at Prolific Prep and didn't play on-ball as much at Kansas as he did in high school. Dybantsa will be expected to perform at a similarly high level after Peterson's strong start. It will be the game to watch.

Las Vegas will be the encore for several top rookies

The benefit of summer leagues happening outside of Las Vegas is an opportunity to get an early look at some of the best rookies. Multiple lottery picks in this year's class participated in Salt Lake City and the California Classic. That includes Peterson, Cameron Boozer, Mikel Brown Jr., Darius Acuff Jr., Kingston Flemings, Brayden Burries and Yaxel Lendeborg.

Peterson was the star of that group, but Acuff also put together some solid performances. Flemings recorded nine assists in his first summer league outing, while Lendeborg didn't miss a shot in his first action since the national title game earlier this spring with Michigan. All of those players are expected to get more minutes for their respective teams in Las Vegas. But because those players played extra summer league minutes, it's possible they could be shut down before the event is over.

Top games to watch in Las Vegas

There are several games at this year's event that will be must-watch TV. Here are the five most important games on the summer league calendar.

Wizards vs. Jazz (July 9): Peterson vs. Dybantsa. Does this game even need an introduction? Grab your popcorn and enjoy.

Bulls vs. Grizzlies (July 10): This game will feature Boozer going up against Caleb Wilson and the Bulls. Wilson and Boozer had a fun matchup earlier this calendar year when Wilson's North Carolina squad upset Duke in Chapel Hill. Wilson missed the end of the regular season due to a hand injury, so this will be Wilson's first organized game in five months. Nets vs. Kings (July 14): There's always the chance Brown or Acuff don't play in this game. However, if they do, it will be worth tuning in for. The Nets faced the Kings earlier this month at the California Classic, but Brown was a DNP while Acuff finished with 25 points. Warriors vs. Thunder (July 12): Former Michigan teammates will face off when the Warriors play the Thunder. Lendeborg was one of the early stars of the summer league, while fellow lottery pick Aday Mara will be in action for the Thunder after a brief stint in Salt Lake City. Clippers vs. Kings (July 9): If you stay up late on opening night, you will get a treat. Keaton Wagler, the No. 5 overall pick in the draft, makes his debut against Acuff. Acuff, who went seventh, and Wagler were constantly compared against each other during the pre-draft process. This will be the first test for Wagler.

Who will win the event?

Last year, the Hornets won the summer league title over the Kings in a thrilling game. That game served as a springboard for good vibes ahead for the Hornets, as the franchise made the play-in after a strong second half to the season. So, who will be the winner this time around?

On paper, Sacramento has a strong roster led by Acuff, former first-round pick Nique Clifford and All-Rookie selection Maxime Raynaud. The Kings have the third-best odds (+1000 per DraftKings Sportbook) to win the event. The Jazz, led by Peterson, are the current favorites (+800), followed by the Grizzlies (+900), Kings and Warriors (+1300),

Potential breakout candidates

Every year, some players emerge as potential stars or summer league standouts. Here are five names to keep an eye on in Las Vegas. Included in this list are rookies and players drafted last summer.

Cameron Carr, Lakers: Carr had a strong showing in the California Classic, showcasing his shooting and athleticism that made him a first-round pick in the first place. Carr slipped a bit on draft night to the mid-20s, but there could be a path to immediate playing time with the Lakers. Los Angeles doesn't have many playable wings currently on the roster. Carr can definitely fill that role.

Carr had a strong showing in the California Classic, showcasing his shooting and athleticism that made him a first-round pick in the first place. Carr slipped a bit on draft night to the mid-20s, but there could be a path to immediate playing time with the Lakers. Los Angeles doesn't have many playable wings currently on the roster. Carr can definitely fill that role. Khaman Maluach, Suns: This is a big summer for Maluach. He was one of the more raw prospects in the 2025 draft class and only appeared in 46 games during his rookie season after the Suns chose him at No. 10. Returning to the summer league is absolutely the right call. Keep an eye on him as a sophomore breakout candidate.



This is a big summer for Maluach. He was one of the more raw prospects in the 2025 draft class and only appeared in 46 games during his rookie season after the Suns chose him at No. 10. Returning to the summer league is absolutely the right call. Keep an eye on him as a sophomore breakout candidate. Walter Clayton Jr., Grizzlies: Clayton missed the Salt Lake City Summer League due to a mid-right knee sprain. His status for Las Vegas is still up in the air, but this is also an important summer for the former first-round pick. Clayton was traded from Utah to Memphis at last season's trade deadline, and with Ja Morant no longer on the Memphis roster, more point guard minutes are now up for grabs.

Clayton missed the Salt Lake City Summer League due to a mid-right knee sprain. His status for Las Vegas is still up in the air, but this is also an important summer for the former first-round pick. Clayton was traded from Utah to Memphis at last season's trade deadline, and with Ja Morant no longer on the Memphis roster, more point guard minutes are now up for grabs. Ebuka Okorie, Pistons: Okorie was one of the best scorers in college basketball at Stanford. He has a chance to be a real summer league darling and prove why he deserves immediate rotation minutes for last year's No. 1 seed in the East.

Okorie was one of the best scorers in college basketball at Stanford. He has a chance to be a real summer league darling and prove why he deserves immediate rotation minutes for last year's No. 1 seed in the East. Labaron Philon, 76ers: Philon might go down as one of the steals of the draft. After being projected as a mid-to-late lottery pick, Philon slipped all the way to No. 22. Philon was one of the best players in college basketball last season and is extremely dynamic. It won't be surprising if he outperforms some of his peers drafted ahead of him.