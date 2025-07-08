NBA summer league storylines: Cooper Flagg makes debut vs. Bronny James, breakout candidates and more
Here are the biggest storylines ahead of the Las Vegas Summer League
The main on-court event on the NBA summer calendar begins Thursday when the Las Vegas Summer League tips off from Sin City. There are seven games on Thursday's slate, including a matchup between Cooper Flagg's Dallas Mavericks and Bronny James' Los Angeles Lakers.
While Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick in last month's draft, has to wait until he gets to Las Vegas to make his debut, other members of the draft class have already had the chance to participate in various summer leagues on the West Coast. The California Classic and the Salt Lake City Summer League offered first looks for top prospects from the 2025 NBA Draft, including Philadelphia 76ers No. 3 overall pick VJ Edgecombe, who scored 28 points in a 93-89 loss to the Utah Jazz.
The Miami Heat are the reigning summer league champions after an overtime win over the Memphis Grizzlies in 2024. Miami participated in the California Classic last weekend and will open against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday in Vegas. This year's Vegas Summer League title game is set for July 20.
Here are the biggest storylines ahead of the Las Vegas Summer League:
1. Flagg makes his debut vs. the Lakers
One of the most anticipated debuts in the history of the Las Vegas Summer League will take place when Flagg faces the Lakers this week. If you want to read more about why it's the best game on the slate, click here.
What makes Flagg such a good prospect is his two-way upside. The new Maverick can make an impact on the defensive end and showed real signs of improvement as a creator at Duke. He could have similar summer league hype to when Victor Wembanyama participated two years ago.
Can Edgecombe build off his performance in Utah?
Edgecombe got off to a fantastic start to summer league by recording 28 points, 10 rebounds and four assists against Utah over the weekend. The Baylor product was one of the most athletic players in this draft class and has the upside to be an All-NBA defender one day. The overreactions from summer league -- good and bad -- are quite common in this space, but you probably couldn't have asked for a better debut for the No. 3 pick.
Edgecombe is going to fit perfectly in Philadelphia next to guards Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain. Edgecombe showed real improvements throughout his time at Baylor and solidified himself as a top-three selection. Another player Philadelphia was linked to in the draft was Ace Bailey, who declined to workout for the 76ers. It appears (very early) that the 76ers landed a gem. If Edgecombe can build off his performance in Utah, it should be a good sign of what's to come in Las Vegas and during the season.
Top games to watch in Las Vegas
Last month, CBS Sports ranked the top five summer league games to keep an eye on in Las Vegas. Here is a short summary of each of those games and why you should watch.
- 1. Lakers vs. Mavericks (July 10): This is the best game of the event. It will be the debut of one of the best draft prospects this century. Las Vegas should be buzzing when this game tips off in primetime.
- 2. Mavericks vs. Spurs (July 12): Traditionally, this matchup would've been the opener of the summer league. Instead, it will be the Mavs' second summer league game. Flagg and his team will square off against Harper and the Spurs, who had one of the best draft hauls of any team. The Spurs not only landed Rutgers guard Dylan Harper -- the consensus second-best prospect in the class -- but also Arizona wing Carter Bryant at pick No. 14.
- 3. Jazz vs. Hornets (July 11): The prospect who has been talked about the most (outside of Flagg) has been Bailey. Bailey and his team participated in the Salt Lake City Summer League last weekend. This will mark the debut of No. 4 overall pick Kon Knueppel out of Duke.
- 4. Nets vs. Wizards (July 13): The Nets had the most interesting draft of any team. Brooklyn used all five of its first-round picks and will have a roster centered heavily on the 2025 draft class. Headlining the group is BYU guard Egor Demin, the No. 8 pick. Washington's summer league team is headlined by Texas guard Tre Johnson and Illinois forward Will Riley.
- 5. Suns vs. Kings (July 14): Phoenix and Sacramento each made a pick in the first round last month. The Suns selected Khaman Maluach out of Duke, while the Kings traded up to select Colorado guard Nique Clifford. The Suns' summer league team will also feature a pair of second-round picks in Saint Joseph's Rasheer Fleming and Kentucky's Koby Brea.
Breakout candidates to keep an eye on
Every year at summer league, there are always players who emerge as potential stars or summer league darlings. Here are five names to keep an eye on in Las Vegas. Included in this list are rookies and players drafted last summer.
- Devin Carter, Sacramento Kings: The No. 13 pick in the 2024 draft missed summer league, training camp and the start of last season because of offseason shoulder surgery. Carter will have an opportunity to be "the guy" on Sacramento's summer league team. He's a tough-nosed defender and an exceptional rebounder.
- Derik Queen, New Orleans Pelicans: Queen was one of the most exciting players to watch last season at Maryland. Queen is an offense-first big man with sweet footwork. He has all the tools to be a summer league darling. The two-man game between him and fellow rookie Jeremiah Fears will be fun to watch.
- Danny Wolf, Brooklyn Nets: The Nets made five picks in the first round last month. The best one (value wise) was drafting Michigan's big man at the end of the first round. Wolf was the offensive engine of Michigan's roster and was part of a historic turnaround.
- DaRon Holmes ll, Denver Nuggets: The former No. 22 pick last summer suffered a devastating torn Achilles at summer league last year. He missed the entire 2024-25 campaign and will return to action in Las Vegas.
- Walter Clayton Jr., Utah Jazz: Clayton was the best guard in college basketball last season. With Utah moving guards Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton, there will be opportunities for Clayton to make an impact and get serious run with the Jazz. Summer league could serve as a springboard for just that.