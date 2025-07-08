The main on-court event on the NBA summer calendar begins Thursday when the Las Vegas Summer League tips off from Sin City. There are seven games on Thursday's slate, including a matchup between Cooper Flagg's Dallas Mavericks and Bronny James' Los Angeles Lakers.

While Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick in last month's draft, has to wait until he gets to Las Vegas to make his debut, other members of the draft class have already had the chance to participate in various summer leagues on the West Coast. The California Classic and the Salt Lake City Summer League offered first looks for top prospects from the 2025 NBA Draft, including Philadelphia 76ers No. 3 overall pick VJ Edgecombe, who scored 28 points in a 93-89 loss to the Utah Jazz.

76ers' VJ Edgecombe dazzles in NBA Summer League debut, outshines fellow top-five pick Ace Bailey despite loss Jordan Dajani

The Miami Heat are the reigning summer league champions after an overtime win over the Memphis Grizzlies in 2024. Miami participated in the California Classic last weekend and will open against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday in Vegas. This year's Vegas Summer League title game is set for July 20.

Here are the biggest storylines ahead of the Las Vegas Summer League:

1. Flagg makes his debut vs. the Lakers

One of the most anticipated debuts in the history of the Las Vegas Summer League will take place when Flagg faces the Lakers this week. If you want to read more about why it's the best game on the slate, click here.

2025 Las Vegas NBA Summer League: Cooper Flagg vs. Bronny James, Jazz vs. Hornets among top games to watch Cameron Salerno

What makes Flagg such a good prospect is his two-way upside. The new Maverick can make an impact on the defensive end and showed real signs of improvement as a creator at Duke. He could have similar summer league hype to when Victor Wembanyama participated two years ago.

Can Edgecombe build off his performance in Utah?

Edgecombe got off to a fantastic start to summer league by recording 28 points, 10 rebounds and four assists against Utah over the weekend. The Baylor product was one of the most athletic players in this draft class and has the upside to be an All-NBA defender one day. The overreactions from summer league -- good and bad -- are quite common in this space, but you probably couldn't have asked for a better debut for the No. 3 pick.

Edgecombe is going to fit perfectly in Philadelphia next to guards Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain. Edgecombe showed real improvements throughout his time at Baylor and solidified himself as a top-three selection. Another player Philadelphia was linked to in the draft was Ace Bailey, who declined to workout for the 76ers. It appears (very early) that the 76ers landed a gem. If Edgecombe can build off his performance in Utah, it should be a good sign of what's to come in Las Vegas and during the season.

Top games to watch in Las Vegas

Last month, CBS Sports ranked the top five summer league games to keep an eye on in Las Vegas. Here is a short summary of each of those games and why you should watch.

1. Lakers vs. Mavericks (July 10): This is the best game of the event. It will be the debut of one of the best draft prospects this century. Las Vegas should be buzzing when this game tips off in primetime.

This is the best game of the event. It will be the debut of one of the best draft prospects this century. Las Vegas should be buzzing when this game tips off in primetime. 2. Mavericks vs. Spurs (July 12): Traditionally, this matchup would've been the opener of the summer league. Instead, it will be the Mavs' second summer league game. Flagg and his team will square off against Harper and the Spurs, who had one of the best draft hauls of any team. The Spurs not only landed Rutgers guard Dylan Harper -- the consensus second-best prospect in the class -- but also Arizona wing Carter Bryant at pick No. 14.

Traditionally, this matchup would've been the opener of the summer league. Instead, it will be the Mavs' second summer league game. Flagg and his team will square off against Harper and the Spurs, who had one of the best draft hauls of any team. The Spurs not only landed Rutgers guard Dylan Harper -- the consensus second-best prospect in the class -- but also Arizona wing Carter Bryant at pick No. 14. 3. Jazz vs. Hornets (July 11): The prospect who has been talked about the most (outside of Flagg) has been Bailey. Bailey and his team participated in the Salt Lake City Summer League last weekend. This will mark the debut of No. 4 overall pick Kon Knueppel out of Duke.

The prospect who has been talked about the most (outside of Flagg) has been Bailey. Bailey and his team participated in the Salt Lake City Summer League last weekend. This will mark the debut of No. 4 overall pick Kon Knueppel out of Duke. 4. Nets vs. Wizards (July 13): The Nets had the most interesting draft of any team. Brooklyn used all five of its first-round picks and will have a roster centered heavily on the 2025 draft class. Headlining the group is BYU guard Egor Demin, the No. 8 pick. Washington's summer league team is headlined by Texas guard Tre Johnson and Illinois forward Will Riley.

The Nets had the most interesting draft of any team. Brooklyn used all five of its first-round picks and will have a roster centered heavily on the 2025 draft class. Headlining the group is BYU guard Egor Demin, the No. 8 pick. Washington's summer league team is headlined by Texas guard Tre Johnson and Illinois forward Will Riley. 5. Suns vs. Kings (July 14): Phoenix and Sacramento each made a pick in the first round last month. The Suns selected Khaman Maluach out of Duke, while the Kings traded up to select Colorado guard Nique Clifford. The Suns' summer league team will also feature a pair of second-round picks in Saint Joseph's Rasheer Fleming and Kentucky's Koby Brea.

Breakout candidates to keep an eye on

Every year at summer league, there are always players who emerge as potential stars or summer league darlings. Here are five names to keep an eye on in Las Vegas. Included in this list are rookies and players drafted last summer.