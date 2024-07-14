NBA Summer League action continued in Las Vegas on Saturday with a number of big names from the last two draft classes in action. Rising sophomores Brandon Miller and Jaime Jaquez Jr. proved to be a step ahead of the competition, while a number of top-10 picks in this year's draft made their debuts, including former UConn teammates Stephon Castle and Donovan Clingan, who squared off in the main event.

Here's a look at some takeaways from an interesting day of hoops in the desert:

Jaquez and Miller don't need to be here

Brandon Miller and Jaime Jaquez Jr. were already in Las Vegas this month to participate in training camp with USA Basketball as part of the Select Team, and both stuck around to suit up in Summer League despite being All-Rookie First Team selections last season.

After their first games, it's clear neither needs to be there.

Jaquez was the slightly more impressive of the two, as he went for 29 points, 11 rebounds and five assists on 10-of-18 from the field to lead the Miami Heat past the Boston Celtics. He is expected to only play two games in Vegas, which should be more than enough.

Miller, meanwhile, had 23 points and eight rebounds, but did turn the ball over seven times as the Charlotte Hornets held off the New York Knicks. "Part of the whole Hornets culture is that guys are going to work," the team's new head coach, Charles Lee, said. "Nobody is above anything." It would be a surprise if Miller plays more than a few more games, though.

Castle shakes off tough fall, gets bragging rights over Clingan

Just a few months ago, Stephon Castle and Donovan Clingan were helping UConn go back-to-back as the NCAA Tournament champions. On Saturday, they were foes, as Castle led the San Antonio Spurs and against Clingan and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Castle got the early bragging rights, as he led the Spurs to a narrow win with 22 points, five rebounds and four assists. He also took a hard fall late in the fourth quarter and seemed to be favoring his wrist in the closing minutes, but did remain in the game.

Clingan, for his part, had a poor shooting night (four points on 1-of-8 from the field), but was a force in the paint with 13 rebounds and five blocks. He even got Castle on one of them.

Knicks' second-round pick impresses

The New York Knicks were wheeling and dealing on draft night and ended up with Pacome Dadiet at No. 25, Tyler Kolek at No. 34., Kevin McCullar Jr. at No. 56 and Ariel Hukporti at No. 58. McCullar is dealing with a knee injury dating back to his collegiate season, but the rest of the bunch made their debuts on Saturday.

Kolek was the most impressive of the bunch, and hit the jackpot with sevens across the board: points, rebounds and assists. Though he may not have the upside of some other players, it's evident that Kolek knows how to run an offense and feels extremely comfortable in pick-and-roll situations. Plus, he has a level of toughness that head coach Tom Thibodeau will appreciate.

It's easy to envision Kolek earning some back-up point guard minutes for the Knicks next season.