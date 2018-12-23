NBA Sunday: Kyrie Irving's Celtics host Kemba Walker's Hornets, Western Conference playoff contenders do battle

Sunday is a day typically associated with football, but there is no shortage of NBA action on this particular weekend.

11 games populate Sunday's schedule, highlighted by a battle between two of the league's top point guards when Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics host Kemba Walker and the Charlotte Hornets. There are also several battles between Western Conference playoff hopefuls, as the Kings host the Pelicans, the Wolves travel to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder, the Clippers take on the Warriors in the Bay, the Blazers host the Mavericks, and the Lakers host the Grizzlies. There's a good chance that the standings in the West look slightly different on Sunday night than they did on Saturday night.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's NBA action.

NBA schedule for Sunday, Dec. 23

*All times Eastern

Top point guards do battle in Boston

Kemba Walker is enjoying one of the best seasons of his professional career as he has been a force on the offensive end for the Hornets over the course of the opening two months of the season. He will look to keep that trend alive tonight against another one of the best floor generals that the NBA has to offer when Charlotte ships it up to Boston for a showdown with Kyrie Irving and the Celtics.