NBA Sunday news, schedule, rumors, injury updates: Big games highlight Easter Sunday slate
We'll have updates on all the NBA news throughout the day
It's a jam-packed 13-game NBA slate on this beautiful Easter Sunday, and there's no shortage of meaningful games on the docket. The Rockets and Spurs will meet in a matchup of Texas powers on national TV in the afternoon, then a battle with epic playoff implications takes place later on between the Thunder and Pelicans.
The Jazz and Timberwolves will also meet in Minnesota, with position in the uber-crowded Western Conference playoff standings on the line. It should be a great day, so keep checking back for the latest news, rumors and updates.
NBA schedule for Sunday, April 1
All times Eastern
- Philadelphia 76ers at Charlotte Hornets, 1 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs, 3:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ABC
- Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Clippers, 3:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Washington Wizards at Chicago Bulls, 3:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Oklahoma City Thunder at New Orleans Pelicans, 6 p.m. (GameTracker) -- NBATV
- Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks, 6 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Detroit Pistons at Brooklyn Nets, 6 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Dallas Mavericks at Cleveland Cavaliers, 6 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Utah Jazz at Minnesota Timberwolves, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Milwaukee Bucks at Denver Nuggets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Memphis Grizzlies at Portland Trail Blazers, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Lakers, 9:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
NBA Saturday schedule, updates, news
We've got all the latest news from around the NBA on Saturday
McCaw taken off floor on stretcher
Players from both teams gathered in prayer following the incident
Whiteside unhappy with lack of minutes
Whiteside, who called himself one of the best centers in the NBA, has seen his minutes drop...
-
76ers vs. Hornets odds, NBA picks
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of the Hornets and released a play for Sunday
-
Report: Embiid could be back in 2 weeks
Embiid has reportedly been given a two-week timetable after having surgery to repair an orbital...
-
Anthony Davis shaves unibrow, allegedly
Is it legit? Well, there's reason to be suspicious