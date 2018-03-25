NBA Sunday news, scores, schedule, injury updates: John Wall returns to full contact practice

It's a busy nine-game slate on this NBA Sunday, starting with a matinee in Brooklyn as the Nets take on LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Later, Russell Westbrook and the Thunder will face Western Conference foe Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers, and in the night cap the Warriors will play for the first time since Stephen Curry's knee injury as they take on the red-hot Jazz.

Wall making progress on return?

John Wall has been out since January while he recovers from knee surgery. The Wizards have at times looked better without him, but no team wants to go into the playoffs without being at full strength. So they'll welcome Wall back with open arms.

Washington needs Wall to be at its best, but it has to figure out a way to implement him into what has worked in his absence. If they don't then this could be an early exit playoff season for the Wizards. Full story.

NBA schedule for Sunday, March 25

All times Eastern

And-Ones