NBA Sunday news, scores, schedule, injury updates: LeBron dominates in Cavs' fifth straight win

It's a busy nine-game slate on this NBA Sunday. The day began with LeBron James and the Cavaliers taking down the Nets en route to Cleveland's fifth straight win.

Later, Russell Westbrook and the Thunder will face Western Conference foe Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers, and in the night cap the Warriors will play for the first time since Stephen Curry's knee injury as they take on the red-hot Jazz.

NBA scores for Sunday, March 25

All times Eastern

LeBron shows no mercy

Look out below. When LeBron James is coming down the lane, it's best to just get out of the way. Joe Harris and Dante Cunningham learned that the hard way. James finished with 37 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to help the Cavs stay in the win column. Full story

Giannis set to return for Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo will return to the Bucks' starting lineup on Sunday, after missing a game with an injured ankle.

Giannis will play and start today vs the Spurs. Jabari Parker back to coming off the bench. — Matt Velazquez (@Matt_Velazquez) March 25, 2018

Wall making progress on return?

John Wall has been out since January while he recovers from knee surgery. The Wizards have at times looked better without him, but no team wants to go into the playoffs without being at full strength. So they'll welcome Wall back with open arms.

Washington needs Wall to be at its best, but it has to figure out a way to implement him into what has worked in his absence. If they don't then this could be an early exit playoff season for the Wizards. Full story.

