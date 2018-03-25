NBA Sunday news, scores, schedule, injury updates: LeBron dominates in Cavs' fifth straight win
We have all the latest news from around the NBA on Sunday
It's a busy nine-game slate on this NBA Sunday. The day began with LeBron James and the Cavaliers taking down the Nets en route to Cleveland's fifth straight win.
Later, Russell Westbrook and the Thunder will face Western Conference foe Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers, and in the night cap the Warriors will play for the first time since Stephen Curry's knee injury as they take on the red-hot Jazz.
NBA scores for Sunday, March 25
All times Eastern
- Cleveland Cavaliers 121, Brooklyn Nets 114 (Box Score)
- San Antonio Spurs at Milwaukee Bucks, 3:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers, 5 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New York Knicks at Washington Wizards, 6 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Boston Celtics at Sacramento Kings, 6 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Clippers at Toronto Raptors, 6 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Portland Trail Blazers at Oklahoma City Thunder, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Atlanta Hawks at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Utah Jazz at Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
LeBron shows no mercy
Look out below. When LeBron James is coming down the lane, it's best to just get out of the way. Joe Harris and Dante Cunningham learned that the hard way. James finished with 37 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to help the Cavs stay in the win column. Full story
Giannis set to return for Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo will return to the Bucks' starting lineup on Sunday, after missing a game with an injured ankle.
Wall making progress on return?
John Wall has been out since January while he recovers from knee surgery. The Wizards have at times looked better without him, but no team wants to go into the playoffs without being at full strength. So they'll welcome Wall back with open arms.
Washington needs Wall to be at its best, but it has to figure out a way to implement him into what has worked in his absence. If they don't then this could be an early exit playoff season for the Wizards. Full story.
And-Ones
- Warriors forward Draymond Green will not play on Sunday due to flu-like symptoms.
- Larry Nance Jr. started on Sunday for the Cavs with Jeff Green out due to illness.
- Kyle O'Quinn is out Sunday for the Knicks with a strained left hip.
-
Popovich shares thoughts on marches
Popovich spoke out about his frustration at current politicians
-
WATCH: LeBron throws down monster dunk
We all need access to the fountain of youth that LeBron has discovered
-
How to watch Jazz vs. Warriors
The hot Jazz take on the injured Warriors in a potential first-round playoff matchup
-
How to watch Knicks vs. Wizards
The lowly Knicks travel to Washington to take on the Wizards
-
Wall returns to full-contact practice
John Wall could be nearing a return now that the Wizards have him practicing in full-contact...
-
NBA DFS, Mar. 25: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...