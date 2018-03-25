NBA Sunday news, scores, schedule, injury updates: Stephen Curry could miss first round of playoffs

It's a busy nine-game slate on this NBA Sunday. The day began with LeBron James and the Cavaliers taking down the Nets en route to Cleveland's fifth straight win.

Later, Russell Westbrook and the Thunder will face Western Conference foe Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers, and in the night cap the Warriors will play for the first time since Stephen Curry's knee injury as they take on the red-hot Jazz.

NBA scores for Sunday, March 25

All times Eastern

Kerr says Curry will miss beginning of playoffs

Stephen Curry, arguably the Warriors' most important player, could miss the beginning of the NBA playoffs. Steve Kerr said on Sunday that he doesn't expect Curry to be healthy by the first round and that Golden State will have to prepare as if Curry will not be available.

This could be a huge blow to the Warriors. They're an obviously talented team, but their offense is built around what Curry does for them. If there is any sliver lining, it sounds like Curry could at least return after the first round. Full story.

LeBron shows no mercy

Look out below. When LeBron James is coming down the lane, it's best to just get out of the way. Joe Harris and Dante Cunningham learned that the hard way. James finished with 37 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to help the Cavs stay in the win column. Full story

Kings, Celtics wear Stephon Clark shirts

The Kings and Celtics are responding to the death of Stephon Clark by wearing shirts in protest of police violence. On Thursday, the Kings had to delay their game against the Hawks due to protests happening outside the arena. Full story.

The back of shirt the Kings will wear today pic.twitter.com/7kHzTPvdb6 — Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) March 25, 2018

Warriors playing without any All-Stars

The Warriors will play the Jazz on Sunday without any of their four all-stars. All of them are sitting due to injury. This is a rare sight because Golden State typically only has to rest one or two of their stars while playing the others. However, with everybody hurt, they're actually being forced to play this way.

Starters tonight vs Utah: Quinn Cook, Nick Young, Patrick McCaw, Kevon Looney, JaVale McGee. First time all season they'll start a game with 0 of 4 All-Stars. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 25, 2018

Giannis returns to Bucks



Giannis Antetokounmpo returne to the Bucks' starting lineup on Sunday, after missing a game with an injured ankle. He had 25 points and 10 rebounds in a win.

The best of The Greek Freak from the victory over the Spurs:



25 PTS | 10 REB | 3 AST pic.twitter.com/NU34FKeSDu — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 25, 2018

Wall making progress on return?

John Wall has been out since January while he recovers from knee surgery. The Wizards have at times looked better without him, but no team wants to go into the playoffs without being at full strength. So they'll welcome Wall back with open arms.

Washington needs Wall to be at its best, but it has to figure out a way to implement him into what has worked in his absence. If they don't then this could be an early exit playoff season for the Wizards. Full story.

