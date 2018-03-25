NBA Sunday news, scores, schedule, injury updates: Stephen Curry could miss first round of playoffs
We have all the latest news from around the NBA on Sunday
It's a busy nine-game slate on this NBA Sunday. The day began with LeBron James and the Cavaliers taking down the Nets en route to Cleveland's fifth straight win.
Later, Russell Westbrook and the Thunder will face Western Conference foe Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers, and in the night cap the Warriors will play for the first time since Stephen Curry's knee injury as they take on the red-hot Jazz.
NBA scores for Sunday, March 25
All times Eastern
- Cleveland Cavaliers 121, Brooklyn Nets 114 (Box Score)
- Milwaukee Bucks 106, San Antonio Spurs 103 (Box Score)
- Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers, 5 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New York Knicks at Washington Wizards, 6 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Boston Celtics at Sacramento Kings, 6 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Clippers at Toronto Raptors, 6 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Portland Trail Blazers at Oklahoma City Thunder, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Atlanta Hawks at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Utah Jazz at Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Kerr says Curry will miss beginning of playoffs
Stephen Curry, arguably the Warriors' most important player, could miss the beginning of the NBA playoffs. Steve Kerr said on Sunday that he doesn't expect Curry to be healthy by the first round and that Golden State will have to prepare as if Curry will not be available.
This could be a huge blow to the Warriors. They're an obviously talented team, but their offense is built around what Curry does for them. If there is any sliver lining, it sounds like Curry could at least return after the first round. Full story.
LeBron shows no mercy
Look out below. When LeBron James is coming down the lane, it's best to just get out of the way. Joe Harris and Dante Cunningham learned that the hard way. James finished with 37 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to help the Cavs stay in the win column. Full story
Kings, Celtics wear Stephon Clark shirts
The Kings and Celtics are responding to the death of Stephon Clark by wearing shirts in protest of police violence. On Thursday, the Kings had to delay their game against the Hawks due to protests happening outside the arena. Full story.
Warriors playing without any All-Stars
The Warriors will play the Jazz on Sunday without any of their four all-stars. All of them are sitting due to injury. This is a rare sight because Golden State typically only has to rest one or two of their stars while playing the others. However, with everybody hurt, they're actually being forced to play this way.
Giannis returns to Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo returne to the Bucks' starting lineup on Sunday, after missing a game with an injured ankle. He had 25 points and 10 rebounds in a win.
Wall making progress on return?
John Wall has been out since January while he recovers from knee surgery. The Wizards have at times looked better without him, but no team wants to go into the playoffs without being at full strength. So they'll welcome Wall back with open arms.
Washington needs Wall to be at its best, but it has to figure out a way to implement him into what has worked in his absence. If they don't then this could be an early exit playoff season for the Wizards. Full story.
And-Ones
- Jaylen Brown will return to the Celtics' starting lineup on Sunday after missing six games with a concussion. Marcus Morris (ankle) will not play.
- Warriors forward Draymond Green will not play on Sunday due to flu-like symptoms.
- Larry Nance Jr. started on Sunday for the Cavs with Jeff Green out due to illness.
- Kyle O'Quinn is out Sunday for the Knicks with a strained left hip.
