NBA Sunday scores, highlights: Lonzo Ball gets second career triple-double

NBA scores for Sunday, Nov. 19

All times Eastern

Lonzo gets second triple-double

The up-and-down season continued for Lonzo Ball on Sunday, as he recorded his second career triple-double to help the Lakers build a 20-point lead on the Nuggets. Ball joined Magic Johnson as the only Lakers to record multiple triple-doubles in their rookie season.

Warriors survive Nets' comeback attempt

The Warriors tied the biggest comeback in franchise history Saturday in a victory at Philadelphia, and they almost allowed the Nets to come back in a similar fashion Sunday. Playing without Kevin Durant, the Warriors saw a 28-point lead dwindle to four before Golden State finally got some breathing room. Steph Curry was on fire early and finished with 39 points, but he fouled out with three minutes left in the game.

Steph Curry records his season-highs of 39 PTS & 11 REBS in the @warriors road win! #DubNation pic.twitter.com/KlqbRicMg9 — NBA (@NBA) November 20, 2017

DeRozan goes all the way up

Raptors guards Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan have been teammates for a while, so it's no surprise they've developed the chemistry displayed on this half-court lob.

Siakam climbs the ladder

Bradley Beal thought he was in position for the rebound, but Raptors forward Pascal Siakam had different thoughts.

Waiters goes into the spin cycle

What's better than one spin move? Two spin moves, of course. Heat guard Dion Waiters lost the Pacers defense, then fed Justise Winslow for the easy lay-in.

Not this time, James

Heat forward James Johnson decided to test Pacers center Myles Turner. Turns out that was a bad idea.

Quick hits

The Wizards were without All-Star point guard John Wall against the Raptors on Sunday. He's nursing a sore left knee.



Raptors forward Serge Ibaka, who on Friday missed a victory against the Knicks with a knee injury, suited up against the Wizards on Sunday.

Pelicans big man Anthony Davis has been listed as probable for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder after suffering a right orbital contusion from inadvertently banging heads with Nuggets center Nikola Jokic on Friday.

