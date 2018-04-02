NBA Sunday scores, news, highlight, schedule, recap: Westbrook triple-double leads Thunder past Pelicans
Did you miss out on Sunday's action? Catch up with our daily roundup of scores, highlights, and news
It was a fantastic Easter Sunday of NBA basketball with many games having playoff stakes involved.The Rockets and Spurs met in a matchup of Texas powers and San Antonio came out on top. This didn't impact the Rockets' playoff chances, but it was a huge victory for the Spurs.
The Thunder picked up a huge win over the Pelicans which put New Orleans in the danger zone for missing the playoffs. The Nuggets had a huge comeback win to keep their hopes alive and the Timberwolves didn't help their chances with an embarrassing blowout loss to the Jazz.
Check below for all of Sunday's scores, highlights and news of the day.
NBA schedule for Sunday, April 1
All times Eastern
- Philadelphia 76ers 119, Charlotte Hornets 102 (box score)
- San Antonio Spurs 100, Houston Rockets 93 (box score) -- ABC
- Indiana Pacers 111, Los Angeles Clippers 104 (box score)
- Chicago Bulls 113, Washington Wizards 94 (box score)
- Oklahoma City Thunder 109, New Orleans Pelicans 104 (box score) -- NBATV
- Atlanta Hawks 94, Orlando Magic 88 (box score)
- Detroit Pistons 108, Brooklyn Nets 96 (box score)
- Cleveland Cavaliers 98, Dallas Mavericks 87 (box score)
- Utah Jazz 121, Minnesota Timberwolves 97 (box score)
- Denver Nuggets 128, Milwaukee Bucks 125 -OT (box score)
- Golden State Warriors 117, Phoenix Suns 107 (box score)
- Portland Trail Blazers 113, Memphis Grizzlies 98 (box score)
- Sacramento Kings 84, Los Angeles Lakers 83 (box score) -- NBATV
Thunder get big win over Pelicans
In a game with huge playoff implications, the Thunder pulled out a huge win over the Pelicans. They danced with death a few times near the end and let New Orleans back into it a handful of times, but some clutch shooting from Paul George and a Russell Westbrook triple-double sealed it. The Thunder now have a chance to rise up the Western Conference standings.
Murray saves the Nuggets' season
Jamal Murray may have saved the Nuggets season on Sunday night. A loss would have put them in a huge deficit in the Western Conference playoff race without many games left to gain ground. The Bucks had a comfortable lead, but blew it in the latter half of the fourth quarter. Even so, all they had to do was inbound the ball and get fouled to win the game. Murray didn't let that happen. He stole the ball, got fouled attempting a 3-pointer, made his free throws and sent it to overtime. The Nuggets are hanging in there.
Simmons dominates Hornets
Joel Embiid may be out, but the Sixers just keep winning. Philly won its 10th straight game, largely thanks to Ben Simmons, who tied a career high with 15 assists to go along with 20 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Oh yeah, and he also had two pretty impressive dunks.
Heat fine Whiteside for profane rant about playing time
After Saturday's loss to the Nets, Heat center Hassan Whiteside went off on his organization for not playing him more, and he's paying for it on Sunday. The Heat have fined Whiteside an undisclosed amount for conduct detrimental to the team. Full story.
Popovich indicates disconnect from Kawhi's 'group'
On Sunday, before the Spurs' game against the Houston Rockets, coach Gregg Popovich reiterated the boiling tension between injured superstar Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs, making reference to a lack of communication with Kawhi and his "group." Full story.
McCaw 'structurally sound' after scary fall
After suffering a scary fall and being taken off the court on a stretcher in Saturday night's win over the Kings, Warriors guard Patrick McCaw was transported to the hospital for further evaluation. The Warriors announced that X-rays and a CT scan both came back clear, and on Sunday reports indicated that McCaw's MRI showed no structural damage. His timetable for a return remains undetermined. Full story.
Giannis ejected
Giannis Antetokounmpo lost his mind on Sunday when a questionable call didn't go his way. The refs ejected him and the Bucks ended up losing the game.
Oladipo breaks Rivers
Victor Oladipo hit Austin Rivers with a nasty step back that had Rivers hitting the ground.
LeBron gets another triple double
LeBron James racked up another triple double in the Cavs win over the Mavericks. Cleveland is rolling.
Adams dunks on two Pelicans
Steven Adams put both Anthony Davis and Emeka Okafor on two separate posters. Look out below!
Harrell throws it down
Montrezl Harrell got up there and threw down a huge dunk against the Pacers. It did not lead to a win, however.
Smith Jr. spins for a dunk
Dennis Smith Jr. put the Cavs through a spin cycle on the way to an emphatic dunk at the rim.
Love reaches 400
Kevin Love hit 400 career double doubles Sunday. He's been stuffing box scores his entire career and this is an example of that.
LeBron produces civil rights documentary
LeBron James is an executive producer for the Civil Rights documentary, "Rise Up: A Movement That Changed America" and this is another example of James venturing outside of basketball. He's always been someone that has shown interests in not only Hollywood, but social activism as well. Full story.
Bullock takes stand in honor of sister
Reggie Bullock recently met with representatives of GLAAD, Athlete Ally, and hosted a Pride Night in honor of his deceased transgender sister, Mia Henderson. Bullock is taking a stand in her honor.
