NBA Sunday scores, news, highlight, schedule, recap: Westbrook triple-double leads Thunder past Pelicans

It was a fantastic Easter Sunday of NBA basketball with many games having playoff stakes involved.The Rockets and Spurs met in a matchup of Texas powers and San Antonio came out on top. This didn't impact the Rockets' playoff chances, but it was a huge victory for the Spurs.

The Thunder picked up a huge win over the Pelicans which put New Orleans in the danger zone for missing the playoffs. The Nuggets had a huge comeback win to keep their hopes alive and the Timberwolves didn't help their chances with an embarrassing blowout loss to the Jazz.

Check below for all of Sunday's scores, highlights and news of the day.

NBA schedule for Sunday, April 1

All times Eastern

Thunder get big win over Pelicans

In a game with huge playoff implications, the Thunder pulled out a huge win over the Pelicans. They danced with death a few times near the end and let New Orleans back into it a handful of times, but some clutch shooting from Paul George and a Russell Westbrook triple-double sealed it. The Thunder now have a chance to rise up the Western Conference standings.

Paul George (27 PTS, 8 REB) and Russell Westbrook (26 PTS, 15 REB, 13 AST) combine to lift the @okcthunder over the @PelicansNBA 109-104!



OKC keeps pace in a tight West playoff race! #ThunderUp



Melo: 16 PTS, 6 REB, 4 3PM

Adams: 14 PTS, 10 REB



Anthony Davis: 25 PTS, 11 REB pic.twitter.com/aRZyBp4pou — NBA (@NBA) April 2, 2018

Murray saves the Nuggets' season

Jamal Murray may have saved the Nuggets season on Sunday night. A loss would have put them in a huge deficit in the Western Conference playoff race without many games left to gain ground. The Bucks had a comfortable lead, but blew it in the latter half of the fourth quarter. Even so, all they had to do was inbound the ball and get fouled to win the game. Murray didn't let that happen. He stole the ball, got fouled attempting a 3-pointer, made his free throws and sent it to overtime. The Nuggets are hanging in there.

Jamal Murray may have just saved the Nuggets season with this athletic steal and drawn foul.



He went to the line three times and hit all of them to tie this game with 2 seconds left. He is 21. #Nuggets pic.twitter.com/nTRBLoZk92 — Justin Jett (@JustinJett_) April 2, 2018

Simmons dominates Hornets

Joel Embiid may be out, but the Sixers just keep winning. Philly won its 10th straight game, largely thanks to Ben Simmons, who tied a career high with 15 assists to go along with 20 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Oh yeah, and he also had two pretty impressive dunks.

.@BenSimmons25 had not 1, but 2 Top 10 dunks against the Hornets... 😳😳😳#TTP pic.twitter.com/pj69WjEWOf — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 1, 2018

Heat fine Whiteside for profane rant about playing time

After Saturday's loss to the Nets, Heat center Hassan Whiteside went off on his organization for not playing him more, and he's paying for it on Sunday. The Heat have fined Whiteside an undisclosed amount for conduct detrimental to the team. Full story.

Popovich indicates disconnect from Kawhi's 'group'



On Sunday, before the Spurs' game against the Houston Rockets, coach Gregg Popovich reiterated the boiling tension between injured superstar Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs, making reference to a lack of communication with Kawhi and his "group." Full story.

McCaw 'structurally sound' after scary fall

After suffering a scary fall and being taken off the court on a stretcher in Saturday night's win over the Kings, Warriors guard Patrick McCaw was transported to the hospital for further evaluation. The Warriors announced that X-rays and a CT scan both came back clear, and on Sunday reports indicated that McCaw's MRI showed no structural damage. His timetable for a return remains undetermined. Full story.

Giannis ejected

Giannis Antetokounmpo lost his mind on Sunday when a questionable call didn't go his way. The refs ejected him and the Bucks ended up losing the game.

Giannis was MAAAAD and got ejected 😤 pic.twitter.com/qUj2iXOHoJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 2, 2018

Oladipo breaks Rivers

Victor Oladipo hit Austin Rivers with a nasty step back that had Rivers hitting the ground.

Oladipo dropped Rivers. pic.twitter.com/e7nThiimiT — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 1, 2018

LeBron gets another triple double

LeBron James racked up another triple double in the Cavs win over the Mavericks. Cleveland is rolling.

LeBron James (16 PTS, 13 REB, 12 AST) fuels the @cavs win with his 17th triple-double of the season! #AllForOne pic.twitter.com/BGQBSqOErO — NBA (@NBA) April 2, 2018

Adams dunks on two Pelicans

Steven Adams put both Anthony Davis and Emeka Okafor on two separate posters. Look out below!

Adams dunked all over Okafor AND the Brow. 💪 pic.twitter.com/hT1IaFaYFs — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 1, 2018

Harrell throws it down

Montrezl Harrell got up there and threw down a huge dunk against the Pacers. It did not lead to a win, however.

Smith Jr. spins for a dunk

Dennis Smith Jr. put the Cavs through a spin cycle on the way to an emphatic dunk at the rim.

Love reaches 400

Kevin Love hit 400 career double doubles Sunday. He's been stuffing box scores his entire career and this is an example of that.

4️⃣0️⃣0️⃣.@kevinlove just posted the 400th double-double of his career - the 7th active player to reach that mark.#AllForOne pic.twitter.com/8FzeMj329I — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) April 1, 2018

LeBron produces civil rights documentary

LeBron James is an executive producer for the Civil Rights documentary, "Rise Up: A Movement That Changed America" and this is another example of James venturing outside of basketball. He's always been someone that has shown interests in not only Hollywood, but social activism as well. Full story.

Bullock takes stand in honor of sister

Reggie Bullock recently met with representatives of GLAAD, Athlete Ally, and hosted a Pride Night in honor of his deceased transgender sister, Mia Henderson. Bullock is taking a stand in her honor.

Following the death of @ReggieBullock35's transgender sister Mia Henderson, he has pledged to take a stand for Transgender awareness and acceptance. He met with representatives of @GLAAD & @AthleteAlly & hosted a Pride Night to show his support for the LGBTQ community. pic.twitter.com/cOOsFbuYtl — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) March 31, 2018



