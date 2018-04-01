NBA Sunday scores, news, highlight, schedule, updates: Russell Westbrook triple-double leads Thunder to big win

It's a jam-packed 13-game NBA slate on this beautiful Easter Sunday, and there's no shortage of meaningful games on the docket. The Rockets and Spurs meet in a matchup of Texas powers on national TV in the afternoon, then a battle with epic playoff implications takes place later on between the Thunder and Pelicans.

The Jazz and Timberwolves will also meet in Minnesota, with position in the uber-crowded Western Conference playoff standings on the line. It should be a great day, so keep checking back for the latest news, rumors and updates.

NBA schedule for Sunday, April 1

All times Eastern

Thunder get big win over Pelicans

In a game with huge playoff implications, the Thunder pulled out a huge win over the Pelicans. They danced with death a few times near the end and let New Orleans back into it a handful of times, but some clutch shooting from Paul George and a Russell Westbrook triple double sealed it. The Thunder now have a chance to rise up the Western Conference standings.

Paul George (27 PTS, 8 REB) and Russell Westbrook (26 PTS, 15 REB, 13 AST) combine to lift the @okcthunder over the @PelicansNBA 109-104!



OKC keeps pace in a tight West playoff race! #ThunderUp



Melo: 16 PTS, 6 REB, 4 3PM

Adams: 14 PTS, 10 REB



Anthony Davis: 25 PTS, 11 REB pic.twitter.com/aRZyBp4pou — NBA (@NBA) April 2, 2018

Simmons dominates Hornets

Joel Embiid may be out, but the Sixers just keep winning. Philly won its 10th straight game, largely thanks to Ben Simmons, who tied a career high with 15 assists to go along with 20 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Oh yeah, and he also had two pretty impressive dunks.

.@BenSimmons25 had not 1, but 2 Top 10 dunks against the Hornets... 😳😳😳#TTP pic.twitter.com/pj69WjEWOf — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 1, 2018

Heat fine Whiteside for profane rant about playing time

After Saturday's loss to the Nets, Heat center Hassan Whiteside went off on his organization for not playing him more, and he's paying for it on Sunday. The Heat have fined Whiteside an undisclosed amount for conduct detrimental to the team. Full story.

Popovich indicates disconnect from Kawhi's 'group'



On Sunday, before the Spurs' game against the Houston Rockets, coach Gregg Popovich reiterated the boiling tension between injured superstar Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs, making reference to a lack of communication with Kawhi and his "group." Full story.

McCaw 'structurally sound' after scary fall

After suffering a scary fall and being taken off the court on a stretcher in Saturday night's win over the Kings, Warriors guard Patrick McCaw was transported to the hospital for further evaluation. The Warriors announced that X-rays and a CT scan both came back clear, and on Sunday reports indicated that McCaw's MRI showed no structural damage. His timetable for a return remains undetermined. Full story.

Oladipo breaks Rivers

Victor Oladipo hit Austin Rivers with a nasty step back that had Rivers hitting the ground.

Oladipo dropped Rivers. pic.twitter.com/e7nThiimiT — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 1, 2018

Adams dunks on two Pelicans

Steven Adams put both Anthony Davis and Emeka Okafor on two separate posters. Look out below!

Adams dunked all over Okafor AND the Brow. 💪 pic.twitter.com/hT1IaFaYFs — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 1, 2018

Harrell throws it down

Montrezl Harrell got up there and threw down a huge dunk against the Pacers. It did not lead to a win, however.

Smith Jr. spins for a dunk

Dennis Smith Jr. put the Cavs through a spin cycle on the way to an emphatic dunk at the rim.

Love reaches 400

Kevin Love hit 400 career double doubles Sunday. He's been stuffing box scores his entire career and this is an example of that.

4️⃣0️⃣0️⃣.@kevinlove just posted the 400th double-double of his career - the 7th active player to reach that mark.#AllForOne pic.twitter.com/8FzeMj329I — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) April 1, 2018

LeBron produces civil rights documentary

LeBron James is an executive producer for the Civil Rights documentary, "Rise Up: A Movement That Changed America" and this is another example of James venturing outside of basketball. He's always been someone that has shown interests in not only Hollywood, but social activism as well. Full story.

Bullock takes stand in honor of sister

Reggie Bullock recently met with representatives of GLAAD, Athlete Ally, and hosted a Pride Night in honor of his deceased transgender sister, Mia Henderson. Bullock is taking a stand in her honor.

Following the death of @ReggieBullock35's transgender sister Mia Henderson, he has pledged to take a stand for Transgender awareness and acceptance. He met with representatives of @GLAAD & @AthleteAlly & hosted a Pride Night to show his support for the LGBTQ community. pic.twitter.com/cOOsFbuYtl — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) March 31, 2018

