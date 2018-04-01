NBA Sunday scores, news, highlight, schedule, updates: Russell Westbrook triple-double leads Thunder to big win
We'll have updates on all the NBA news throughout the day
It's a jam-packed 13-game NBA slate on this beautiful Easter Sunday, and there's no shortage of meaningful games on the docket. The Rockets and Spurs meet in a matchup of Texas powers on national TV in the afternoon, then a battle with epic playoff implications takes place later on between the Thunder and Pelicans.
The Jazz and Timberwolves will also meet in Minnesota, with position in the uber-crowded Western Conference playoff standings on the line. It should be a great day, so keep checking back for the latest news, rumors and updates.
NBA schedule for Sunday, April 1
All times Eastern
- Philadelphia 76ers 119, Charlotte Hornets 102 (box score)
- San Antonio Spurs 100, Houston Rockets 93 (box score) -- ABC
- Indiana Pacers 111, Los Angeles Clippers 104 (box score)
- Chicago Bulls 113, Washington Wizards 94 (box score)
- Oklahoma City Thunder 109, New Orleans Pelicans 104 (box score) -- NBATV
- Atlanta Hawks 94, Orlando Magic 88 (box score)
- Detroit Pistons 108, Brooklyn Nets 96 (box score)
- Cleveland Cavaliers 98, Dallas Mavericks 87 (box score)
- Utah Jazz at Minnesota Timberwolves, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Milwaukee Bucks at Denver Nuggets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Memphis Grizzlies at Portland Trail Blazers, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Lakers, 9:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- NBATV
Thunder get big win over Pelicans
In a game with huge playoff implications, the Thunder pulled out a huge win over the Pelicans. They danced with death a few times near the end and let New Orleans back into it a handful of times, but some clutch shooting from Paul George and a Russell Westbrook triple double sealed it. The Thunder now have a chance to rise up the Western Conference standings.
Simmons dominates Hornets
Joel Embiid may be out, but the Sixers just keep winning. Philly won its 10th straight game, largely thanks to Ben Simmons, who tied a career high with 15 assists to go along with 20 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Oh yeah, and he also had two pretty impressive dunks.
Heat fine Whiteside for profane rant about playing time
After Saturday's loss to the Nets, Heat center Hassan Whiteside went off on his organization for not playing him more, and he's paying for it on Sunday. The Heat have fined Whiteside an undisclosed amount for conduct detrimental to the team. Full story.
Popovich indicates disconnect from Kawhi's 'group'
On Sunday, before the Spurs' game against the Houston Rockets, coach Gregg Popovich reiterated the boiling tension between injured superstar Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs, making reference to a lack of communication with Kawhi and his "group." Full story.
McCaw 'structurally sound' after scary fall
After suffering a scary fall and being taken off the court on a stretcher in Saturday night's win over the Kings, Warriors guard Patrick McCaw was transported to the hospital for further evaluation. The Warriors announced that X-rays and a CT scan both came back clear, and on Sunday reports indicated that McCaw's MRI showed no structural damage. His timetable for a return remains undetermined. Full story.
Oladipo breaks Rivers
Victor Oladipo hit Austin Rivers with a nasty step back that had Rivers hitting the ground.
Adams dunks on two Pelicans
Steven Adams put both Anthony Davis and Emeka Okafor on two separate posters. Look out below!
Harrell throws it down
Montrezl Harrell got up there and threw down a huge dunk against the Pacers. It did not lead to a win, however.
Smith Jr. spins for a dunk
Dennis Smith Jr. put the Cavs through a spin cycle on the way to an emphatic dunk at the rim.
Love reaches 400
Kevin Love hit 400 career double doubles Sunday. He's been stuffing box scores his entire career and this is an example of that.
LeBron produces civil rights documentary
LeBron James is an executive producer for the Civil Rights documentary, "Rise Up: A Movement That Changed America" and this is another example of James venturing outside of basketball. He's always been someone that has shown interests in not only Hollywood, but social activism as well. Full story.
Bullock takes stand in honor of sister
Reggie Bullock recently met with representatives of GLAAD, Athlete Ally, and hosted a Pride Night in honor of his deceased transgender sister, Mia Henderson. Bullock is taking a stand in her honor.
And-Ones
- 76ers forward Dario Saric did not suit up on Sunday due to an elbow injury.
- Wilson Chandler (nasal fracture) is out for Sunday's Nuggets game
- Marc Gasol (groin) will play on Sunday after being listed as questionable initially.
