NBA Sunday scores, news, schedule, rumors, updates: 76ers notch first 50 win season since 2001
Here's everything you need to know from the NBA on Sunday
Welcome to the final Sunday of the 2017-18 NBA regular season. We've got seven games on the schedule, and plenty at stake, with big games that could shake up playoff situations in both conferences. First, the Sixers held on to the third seed in the East with a win over the lowly Mavericks. Next up, the Jazz will take on the Lakers in a game that has big implications out West, where the Jazz are currently fourth.
Follow along with all the news, notes, scores and updates below.
NBA schedule, scores for Sunday, April 8
All times Eastern
- Atlanta Hawks 112, Boston Celtics 106 (box score)
- Philadelphia 76ers 109, Dallas Mavericks 97 (box score) -- NBA TV
- Indiana Pacers 123, Charlotte Hornets 117 (box score)
- Detroit Pistons at Memphis Grizzlies, 3:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- NBA TV
- Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors, 6 p.m. (GameTracker) -- NBA TV
- Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers, 6 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Golden State Wariors at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- NBA TV
76ers win 14 in a row
The 76ers have pushed their winning streak to 14 games with a decisive victory over the Mavericks. This win is a big deal for two reasons. The obvious one is that it kept their winning streak alive, but it also gives the 76ers their first 50-win season since the 2000-01 season. That year they reached the NBA Finals with an MVP, Allen Iverson.
Warriors waive Casspi, sign Cook
The Warriors decided on Saturday that Omri Casspi would be the player they'd cut to make room for Quinn Cook on the final roster spot. Cook, a two-way player, had to be signed to a normal contract so he could be eligible for the playoffs. This left an injured Cassip as the odd man out. The team and Quinn Cook reportedly reached an agreement on a multiyear deal. The expectation is he'll sign the deal on Tuesday. With this signing, the Warriors will be able to have Cook on their playoff roster. Full story.
Prince is royalty in a Hawks win
The Hawks got a rare win over an injured Celtics team and Taurean Prince played a huge part of that. Prince scored 33 points and even pulled down eight rebounds.
Motley hammers it home
Jonathan Motley threw down a hammer dunk on Sunday for the Mavericks. It's a good thing nobody tried to get in the way of this one.
Thomas says hip won't get in the way during free agency
Isaiah Thomas says his surgically repaired hip will not cause issues during his free agency process. He'll be entering free agency soon and there was obviously some concern that he wouldn't be fully healthy coming off surgery. However, Thomas says he was initially trying to let his hip heal on its own before eventually opting for arthroscopic surgery. Full story.
Bird rises for Celtics
Jabari Bird rose up high for this monster putback slam. He saved the Celtics two points here, because Boston couldn't make an open basket.
Sixers-Mavs matinee starts off ugly
The 76ers and Mavericks had a bit of a rough start. Matinee basketball can be ugly at times and this sequence is a great example of that ugliness.
And-Ones
- The Cavaliers signed Okaro White for the remainder of the season on Saturday
- John Wall rested the Wizards last game, but he will play on Tuesday against Boston
