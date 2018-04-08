NBA Sunday scores, news, schedule, rumors, updates: 76ers try to push win streak to 14

Welcome to the final Sunday of the 2017-18 NBA regular season. We've got seven games on the schedule, and plenty at stake, with big games that could shake up playoff situations in both conferences. First, the Sixers will try to hold on to the third seed in the East when they battle the lowly Mavericks, and later on in the evening the Jazz will take on the Lakers in a game that has big implications out West, where the Jazz are currently fourth.

Follow along with all the news, notes, scores and updates below.

76ers go for 14 in a row

The 76ers have been scorching hot lately. They're coming off a huge win over Cleveland on Friday and they enter Sunday with a chance to push their win streak to 14 games in a row. Their opponent is the lowly Mavericks. Philadelphia should have no problems taking care of business and pushing into the playoffs as the hottest team in the NBA.

Warriors waive Casspi

The Warriors decided on Saturday that Omri Casspi would be the player they'd cut to make room for Quinn Cook on the final roster spot. Cook, a two-way player, had to be signed to a normal contract so he could be eligible for the playoffs. This left an injured Cassip as the odd man out. Full story.

Thomas says hip won't get in the way during free agency

Isaiah Thomas says his surgically repaired hip will not cause issues during his free agency process. He'll be entering free agency soon and there was obviously some concern that he wouldn't be fully healthy coming off surgery. However, Thomas says he was initially trying to let his hip heal on its own before eventually opting for arthroscopic surgery. Full story.

NBA schedule, scores for Saturday, April 6

All times Eastern

And-Ones