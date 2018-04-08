NBA Sunday scores, news, schedule, rumors, updates: 76ers try to push win streak to 14
Here's everything you need to know from the NBA on Sunday
Welcome to the final Sunday of the 2017-18 NBA regular season. We've got seven games on the schedule, and plenty at stake, with big games that could shake up playoff situations in both conferences. First, the Sixers will try to hold on to the third seed in the East when they battle the lowly Mavericks, and later on in the evening the Jazz will take on the Lakers in a game that has big implications out West, where the Jazz are currently fourth.
Follow along with all the news, notes, scores and updates below.
76ers go for 14 in a row
The 76ers have been scorching hot lately. They're coming off a huge win over Cleveland on Friday and they enter Sunday with a chance to push their win streak to 14 games in a row. Their opponent is the lowly Mavericks. Philadelphia should have no problems taking care of business and pushing into the playoffs as the hottest team in the NBA.
Warriors waive Casspi
The Warriors decided on Saturday that Omri Casspi would be the player they'd cut to make room for Quinn Cook on the final roster spot. Cook, a two-way player, had to be signed to a normal contract so he could be eligible for the playoffs. This left an injured Cassip as the odd man out. Full story.
Thomas says hip won't get in the way during free agency
Isaiah Thomas says his surgically repaired hip will not cause issues during his free agency process. He'll be entering free agency soon and there was obviously some concern that he wouldn't be fully healthy coming off surgery. However, Thomas says he was initially trying to let his hip heal on its own before eventually opting for arthroscopic surgery. Full story.
NBA schedule, scores for Saturday, April 6
All times Eastern
- Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics, 1 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Dallas Mavericks at Philadelphia 76ers, 1 p.m. (GameTracker) -- NBA TV
- Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets, 1 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Detroit Pistons at Memphis Grizzlies, 3:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- NBA TV
- Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors, 6 p.m. (GameTracker) -- NBA TV
- Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers, 6 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Golden State Wariors at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- NBA TV
And-Ones
- The Cavaliers signed Okaro White for the remainder of the season on Saturday
-
Lakers' Thomas: Hip won't be issue in FA
Isaiah Thomas is happy he decided to go through surgery even with free agency coming up
-
Warriors waive Casspi for Cook
The Warriors needed to find a roster spot for Quinn Cook and the injured Omri Casspi was the...
-
How to watch Warriors vs. Suns
The Warriors are trying to motivate themselves to finish out the season and playing the Suns...
-
How to watch Mavericks vs. 76ers
The 76ers will try to keep their lead in the tense playoff race out East
-
NBA DFS, April 8: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Warriors have late issues without Curry
Kevin Durant was brilliant on Saturday night, but without Curry the offense became a little...