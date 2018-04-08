NBA Sunday scores, news, schedule, rumors, updates: Jazz clinch playoff berth with win over Lakers
Here's everything you need to know from the NBA on Sunday
Welcome to the final Sunday of the 2017-18 NBA regular season. We've got seven games on the schedule, and plenty at stake, with big games that could shake up playoff situations in both conferences. First, the Sixers held on to the third seed in the East with a win over the lowly Mavericks. Next up, the Jazz beat the Lakers to clinch a playoff spot in the wild Western Conference.
Follow along with all the news, notes, scores and updates below.
NBA scores for Sunday, April 8
All times Eastern
- Atlanta Hawks 112, Boston Celtics 106 (box score)
- Philadelphia 76ers 109, Dallas Mavericks 97 (box score)
- Indiana Pacers 123, Charlotte Hornets 117 (box score)
- Memphis Grizzlies 130, Detroit Pistons 117 (box score)
- Toronto Raptors 112, Orlando Magic 101 (box score)
- Utah Jazz 112, Los Angeles Lakers 97 (box score)
- Golden State Wariors at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- NBA TV
Jazz clinch playoff berth
Back in January when the Jazz were 19-28, not many imagined they'd be clinching a playoff berth in the final week of the season. The NBA's hottest team in the second half of the season finished the job on Sunday, clinching a playoff berth for the second straight season.
Donovan Mitchell or Magic Johnson?
Against Magic Johnson's own Lakers, Donovan Mitchell did his best impression. He went behind-the-back and delivered a perfect pass to Joe Ingles, who made the corner 3-pointer. Wow.
Ingles throws it down -- yes, Joe Ingles
Utah forward Joe Ingles doesn't get above the rim very often, but that doesn't mean he can't do it. He even surprised his own teammates with this sick baseline jam over Brook Lopez.
76ers win 14th in a row
The 76ers have pushed their winning streak to 14 games with a decisive victory over the Mavericks. This win is a big deal for two reasons. The obvious one is that it kept their winning streak alive, but it also gives the 76ers their first 50-win season since the 2000-01 season. That year they reached the NBA Finals with an MVP, Allen Iverson.
Warriors waive Casspi, sign Cook
The Warriors decided on Saturday that Omri Casspi would be the player they'd cut to make room for Quinn Cook on the final roster spot. Cook, a two-way player, had to be signed to a normal contract so he could be eligible for the playoffs. This left an injured Cassip as the odd man out. The team and Quinn Cook reportedly reached an agreement on a multiyear deal. The expectation is he'll sign the deal on Tuesday. With this signing, the Warriors will be able to have Cook on their playoff roster. Full story
Prince is royalty in a Hawks win
The Hawks got a rare win over an injured Celtics team and Taurean Prince played a huge part of that. Prince scored 33 points and even pulled down eight rebounds.
Wizards' Morris fined $15K
Markieff Morris has been fined $15,000 for what the NBA describes as inappropriate comments towards an official. Morris was ejected from the Wizards loss to the Hawks on April 6, eight minutes into the game.
Motley hammers it home
Jonathan Motley threw down a hammer dunk on Sunday for the Mavericks. It's a good thing nobody tried to get in the way of this one.
Thomas says hip won't get in the way during free agency
Isaiah Thomas says his surgically repaired hip will not cause issues during his free agency process. He'll be entering free agency soon and there was obviously some concern that he wouldn't be fully healthy coming off surgery. However, Thomas says he was initially trying to let his hip heal on its own before eventually opting for arthroscopic surgery. Full story
Bird rises for Celtics
Jabari Bird rose up high for this monster putback slam. He saved the Celtics two points here, because Boston couldn't make an open basket.
Sixers-Mavs matinee starts off ugly
The 76ers and Mavericks had a bit of a rough start. Matinee basketball can be ugly at times and this sequence is a great example of that ugliness.
And-Ones
- The Cavaliers signed Okaro White for the remainder of the season on Saturday.
- Wizards gave John Wall the night off last time out, but he will play on Tuesday against Boston.
- DeMar DeRozan and Jonas Valanciunas sat out on Sunday for rest.
- Terrence Ross returned to the Magic lineup for the first time since Nov. 29.
- Kyle Kuzma missed Sunday's Lakers game due to an ankle injury.
