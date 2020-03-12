NBA suspends 2019-20 season after Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus

There is no word on when play might resume this season

After taking the initial step to play games in empty arenas, the NBA issued a statement on Wednesday night that all games will be suspended until further notice after a Utah Jazz player, reportedly Rudy Gobert, tested positive for the coronavirus. 

Games that are in action Wednesday night will finish. 

We will continue to update this report as more information becomes available. 

