NBA suspends free agent Michael Beasley five games for violating the anti-drug policy, report says

Michael Beasley will now find it even harder to revive his NBA career

Michael Beasley was already facing an uphill climb to make it back to the NBA. Now, his challenge has grown significantly steeper. 

The veteran forward has been suspended for five games by the NBA for violating the league's anti-drug policy, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The free agent last played in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers at the deadline, but was waived. Shortly thereafter, he signed with the Guangdong Southern Tigers in China but became a free agent again when their season concluded. 

