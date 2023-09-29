Former San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Primo has been suspended four games without pay for exposing himself to women, the NBA announced on Friday.

Primo, who was drafted by the Spurs at No. 12 overall in 2021, was waived and had his contract terminated last October when these allegations, made by multiple female Spurs employees, surfaced.

From the NBA's statement:

"Primo maintains that his conduct was not intentional, and the league did not find evidence that he engaged in any sexual or other misconduct apart from these brief exposures. Nevertheless, this conduct does not conform to league standards and warrants discipline."

After his contract was terminated by the Spurs, Primo issued this statement to ESPN last year:

"I know that you all are surprised by today's announcement. I've been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully," Primo said. "I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way. I appreciate privacy at this time."

Primo is currently a free agent. If a team were to sign him before the start of the season, he would obviously be ineligible for the first four games. According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, if Primo isn't signed before the start of the season, his suspension, as part of the league's new carryover suspension rule, will still begin and he would be eligible to play after the sixth game of whatever team potentially signs him.