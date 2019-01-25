NBA suspends Nuggets star Nikola Jokic one game without pay for leaving bench against Jazz, per report
Jokic stepped onto the court when Mason Plumlee and Derrick Favors got into an altercation earlier this week
The NBA has handed down a punishment for Denver Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic.
During Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz, Derrick Favors and Mason Plumlee got involved in a heated altercation under the basket. While the chaos was unfolding, Jokic was seen stepping onto the court, which is illegal if a player isn't checked into the game. For his actions, the NBA has elected to suspend Jokic for one game without pay.
If you watch the video of the incident, Jokic can be seen walking out of bounds approaching the basket before being pulled back by members of the Denver bench.
The Nuggets' next game takes place on Friday against the Phoenix Suns (9 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV) then is followed by a date with the Philadelphia 76ers. Jokic certainly has a juicy matchup against the Sixers with star center Joel Embiid slated to be out of the lineup while he continues to deal with a back injury.
Jokic is currently leading the Nuggets in points (19.8), rebounds (10.3), and assists (7.7) while also shooting 50.4 percent from the field.
