NBA suspends Raptors' Serge Ibaka for 3 games, Cavaliers' Marquese Chriss suspended 1 game for brawl
The NBA has announced their punishments for Serge Ibaka and Marquesse Chriss after their fight
Both Serge Ibaka and Marquese Chriss have been disciplined for their roles in Monday's brawl.
Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the Toronto Raptors veteran has been suspended for three games while the Cleveland Cavaliers big man has been suspended for one game for their roles in Monday's fight.
For those who weren't watching on Monday night, Ibaka and Chriss were involved in a fight with 1.0 second remaining in the third quarter. Ibaka and Chriss were tangled up with the former falling down. According to the Raptors forward, Chriss said something to him on the ground which prompted Ibaka to get up and shove Chriss from behind. What ensued were the two players throwing haymakers at one another -- none of them actually connected -- until Ibaka walked away and both players were separated by their fellow players.
For added context on the situation, the Raptors actually save money on their luxury tax due to Ibaka's suspension.
The Raptors will play their next three games versus the Los Angeles Lakers (8 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass add-on), Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks -- all teams with losing records. Ibaka's suspension shouldn't hurt them too much in the long run, although wins are certainly important at this time of the year with Toronto just 2.5 games behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.
The most interesting thing to learn from all of this?
You can actually save money on the luxury tax penalty through player suspensions from brawls. Which means that although Ibaka will lose money from his pocket as a result of this brawl, the Raptors' salary cap will benefit following this fight.
Not a bad deal.
