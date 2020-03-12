NBA suspends season 'until further notice' after Rudy Gobert reportedly tests positive for coronavirus

After taking the initial step to play games in empty arenas, the NBA issued a statement on Wednesday night declaring that the 2019-20 season will be suspended "until further notice." The decision is a result of a Utah Jazz player, reportedly Rudy Gobert, tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of Utah's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, which abruptly got called off.

The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of Wednesday's schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.

News only got worse Thursday morning when a second Jazz player -- Donovan Mitchell -- also tested positive, which he confirmed on Instagram.

Gobert had reportedly been careless in the locker room in terms of touching other players and their belongings despite warnings about the severity of the situation. Fortunately, Mitchell was the only member of the Jazz other than Gobert to test positive for the coronavirus Wednesday night, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Jazz confirmed the second positive test in the following statement released on Thursday:

As a follow-up to yesterday's positive COVID-19 test, Oklahoma health officials tested all members of the Utah Jazz traveling party, confirming one additional positive outcome for a Jazz player. We are working closely with the CDC, Oklahoma and Utah state officials, and the NBA to monitor their health and determine the best path moving forward.

The contest between the Jazz and Thunder was the first of two games that was cancelled, as the game between the Pelicans and Kings was also called off. It is not known when, or if, the current season will be resumed at this point, though the games are expected to be suspended for at least two weeks, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. The G League has also suspended play.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban made it known that teams are still allowed to practice, but are not supposed to have visitors from out of town. Cuban even told ESPN's Rachol Nichols he could "absolutely" see the season carrying into August. In addition, per Wojnarowski, teams who played the Jazz in the last 10 days have been told to self-quarantine. That includes the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors and Oklahoma City Thunder.

This has all escalated very quickly as news on the worldwide spread of the virus has become increasingly dire. On Monday, it was announced that the NBA would be limiting locker room access to only essential team personnel -- including coaches, front office executives, basketball and PR staff -- before and after games. Additionally, creating six to eight feet of space between the players and media members during availability sessions outside of team locker rooms became a mandate.

The Golden State Warriors became the first team to take the next step, announcing Wednesday that the team would play its home games without fans in attendance, in accordance with the San Francisco Health Office's order prohibiting groups of 1,000 or more people at events. Golden State's game against the Nets on Thursday night was set to be the first empty-arena game, and it was widely expected that other teams would soon follow suit.

The fact that Gobert is the first confirmed NBA player -- at least reportedly -- to have contracted the coronavirus is exponentially more worrisome, or at least eerie, given Gobert's actions on Monday night. Obviously not knowing he had the virus at the time, Gobert thought it would be funny to make a point of touching all the microphones and recorders that were sitting on the podium at his media availability.

This obviously looks really bad in hindsight, as Gobert certainly could have handled the situation more maturely. Now you start to do the math. When did Gobert contract the virus? How many people, inside and outside the NBA, has he come into contact with in the meantime? Clearly, the situation is still developing and more ramifications are likely to unfold in the coming hours and days.

