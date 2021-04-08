The NBA handed down punishment to several players after emotions flared Tuesday night between the Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors. It started when Dennis Schroder laid down a hard foul on OG Anunoby on a fastbreak, which Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. didn't like. Teammates from both sides came to break up the situation, which led to several players leaving the bench to calm the matter. Anunoby and Montrezl Harrell were both ejected from the game after it was all said and done, but there were several players involved in the situation.

On Thursday morning, the league announced one-game suspensions for guard Fred VanVleet and Raptors teammate DeAndre' Bembry for leaving the bench to calm the situation. Anunoby was fined $30,000 for "grabbing Schroder by the leg and recklessly flipping him to the ground," which sparked the altercation between the teams. On the Lakers side, Talen Horton-Tucker was also suspended one game for leaving the bench during the altercation, and Montrezl Harrell received a $20,000 fine for shoving Trent.

Here's a video of the incident from Tuesday's game:

Bembry will serve his suspension during Toronto's Thursday night game against the Chicago Bulls, while VanVleet will sit out his game when he returns fully healthy from a hip injury that has kept him sidelined for the past two contests. For the Lakers, they will be losing the bench production of Horton-Tucker as they face off against the Miami Heat Thursday night, which isn't ideal as LeBron James and Anthony Davis are already sidelined with injuries.