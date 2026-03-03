Draymond Green had some thoughts on tanking. Of course he did. Everyone from Mat Ishbia (anti) to Mark Cuban (pro) has lately weighed in on the subject. No surprise, given that commissioner Adam Silver has made a lot of noise on the subject and put all 30 general managers on notice that reform is coming next season.

Silver is on record saying all options are on the table, including taking away draft picks from particularly egregious offenders. Some of the other reported proposals include: limiting protections on traded picks, not allowing a team to pick in the top four of the draft in consecutive years, freezing lottery odds at a certain date on the calendar before the season ends, allocating lottery odds based on a two-year window, extending the lottery to include play-in teams, not allowing teams to pick in the top four after reaching the conference finals, and simply flattening the lottery odds.

Most of those ideas range from bad to terrible. Draymond thinks so, too. Like everyone else, Green decided to weigh in on the matter. Unlike almost everyone else, he made some good points.

"Flatten the odds for all lottery teams, I can understand that," Green said on his podcast last week. "I think that one is probably the most effective. Like all of these other ones are like punishments. I think this one is the best fix because all these other ones are flawed a bit, right? Like, some teams are just going to suck, and if you do really just suck, there's no path to winning.

"I think if you flatten the lottery odds and all 14 teams have the same probability to get the number one pick, number two pick. I think that helps a bit because then you're not just throwing every game like you're in the lottery."

As I watched that portion of his show, I found myself nodding along. Flattening the odds does seem like it would be the most effective option. The other ideas do come off as punishments. And some teams are just going to suck despite their best intentions, and if they do suck, how do they start winning? This is not the first time this season that I have agreed with Draymond. It's concerning.

Note: Teams are rated based on who's doing the best job of being bad in a given week. Teams that lose and find innovative ways to get around the league's player participation policy will rise in the rankings. Teams that accidentally win a game they wish they would have lost will fall.

NBA Tank Rankings -- March 3

Last week: 4

The Bulls beat the Bucks at home on Sunday which would normally disqualify them from a shot at the top slot, but they can be forgiven for that lone victory considering their historic performance over the previous month. The Bulls did not win a single game in February. It was the first time Chicago has had a winless month in franchise history.

The Bulls lost 11 straight before they bested the Bucks. Over that stretch, they were last in offensive rating and next-to-last in defensive rating. They shot 43.2% from the floor (second worst). They committed the second-most turnovers. And they surrendered the second-most points off of those errors. February was a masterclass in bad basketball for the Bulls. Just don't tell them that.

Isaac Okoro insisted that the players are trying to win and added "I don't care if people think we're trying to tank." He's right. [Winks in the direction of the Bulls front office.] This specific roster that was overhauled at the trade deadline is trying.

One note: Dunk God Mac McClung was the only Bull to catch a DNP-CD in that win over the Bucks. What and why? Give the people what they want.

Last week: 3

The Mavericks have lost 13 of their last 15, including a candidate for Tank Watch defeat of the season. Last week the Mavs lost by nine, in Dallas, to a Kings team that had dropped 16 of 17 going into the game. That's hard to do.

Four of the Mavs five starters scored in double figures in that game, including Naji Marshall who went for 36 points on 14-for-23 shooting in 42 minutes. (Cuban should have a word with Jason Kidd about leaving a hot hand in the game that long.) Despite that, the Mavs still found a way to lose on their own floor to a Kings team that started -- this is the requisite "no disrespect to the following players" disclaimer -- Precious Achiuwa, Maxime Raynaud, Devin Carter, Nique Clifford and DeMar DeRozan. (Poor DeMar.)

A tip of the tanking cap to the Mavs for that one.

On the Tank Watch radar: Cooper Flagg has missed the last seven games with a foot injury. His next chance to play is Tuesday against the Thunder in Dallas.

Last week: 7

Here come the Nets. Or…there go the Nets? Whatever the tankified version of the cliche is, that's what the Nets are doing. They've lost eight in a row and 18 of their last 21. The best defeat of the bunch came last week at home, when they fell by nine to the Mavericks, who were without Flagg. Professional L.

Michael Porter Jr is still playing too many minutes for Tank Watch's taste. He had 26 points on 10-for-17 shooting in 30 minutes against the Cavaliers on Sunday and nearly cost them the loss. Sean Marks might have to call Jordi Fernandez into the principal's office.

In other Brooklyn-related news, Cam Thomas was in his feelings about his former team. Thomas -- now chucking up shots in Milwaukee -- told the New York Post that the Nets "don't believe in nobody."

Exactly! Cam Thomas understands the assignment.

Last week: 2

The Pacers drop two spots this week through no fault of their own. That's just how real it is in the tanking streets.

Indiana has lost six in a row, including back-to-back defeats in Washington, and home losses to the Mavericks and Grizzlies. That's good work. Also credit to Rick Carlisle for fighting the good fight against the league's anti-tanking tyranny. Tank Watch needs you on that wall, Rick.

Last week: 5

The Jazz have lost six in a row, including getting throttled at home in back-to-back games by the Pelicans. In the second game against New Orleans the Pelicans were up by as much as 27 points. Utah never led.

After missing six straight games with an ankle injury, Keyonte George returned to the lineup and played 23 minutes in that second loss to the Pelicans. Then he had 36 points in 30 minutes in a too-close-for-comfort three-point defeat against Denver. To borrow from Paul Rudd, do less.

Lauri Markkanen had an MRI on his hip and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Add that to a string of unfortunate injuries for the Jazz, who recently shut down Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) and Jusuf Nurkic (nose) for the season. Injuries seem to be contagious in Utah. League investigators should avoid the area so they don't catch anything.

Last week: 8

The Wizards have lost five in a row. They had a 13-point lead at home against the Raptors and shot 53% from the floor and 47% from 3-point range -- and still lost by nine. Impressive.

Trae Young is expected to make his debut for the Wizards on Thursday against the Jazz. Ahead of that, he got ejected from Monday's home loss to the Rockets while in street clothes. Tank Watch salutes you, sir.

Still, it's surprising that Washington didn't shut him down for the rest of the season. Even more curious: the Wizards are reportedly set to give him an extension. Seems like a bad idea, or at least premature.

7. Memphis Grizzlies (23-36)

Last week: 6

The Grizzlies found a way to lose to the Kings last week. Full marks for that. But they also won battles against fellow Tank Wars foes Indiana, Dallas and Utah. That's too many steps forward and not enough in the backward direction.

Ty Jerome has been used sparingly, and Zach Edey looks like he's done for the season after the Grizzlies announced he'd undergo another ankle surgery. (Edey previously had ankle surgery last June and has played just 11 games this season.) Ja Morant remains out with an elbow injury. He's missed the last 17 games.

8. Sacramento Kings (14-48)

Last week: 1

[Adopts stern parental posture] Tank Watch isn't mad, we're just disappointed.

After losing 16 straight games -- the longest stretch in franchise history -- the Kings snapped their streak with a win on the road in Memphis against a Grizzlies team that's only marginally better-manned at the moment than their G-League affiliate. Then two games later they followed that up with another road win, this time in Dallas against the Mavs, who were without Flagg.

What happened? What are we doing here? Do you believe in this thing or not?

Tank Wars Game(s) of the Week

Pacers at Clippers, Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. ET

The Clippers would prefer if the Pacers won as much as possible over the next five-and-a-half weeks.

Jazz at Wizards, Thursday, 7 p.m. ET

Looking for Utah to get creative here. Maybe don't let Keyonte George on the plane.

Tankathon Spin of the Week

Tankathon

The Jazz front office is out there dreaming up new ways to make this happen.