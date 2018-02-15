NBA Three-Point Contest 2018: When is it, date, time, participants and what to know

The 32nd Three-Point Contest will be the second event on All-Star Saturday

How to watch the 2018 NBA Three-Point Contest

  • Date: Saturday, Feb. 17
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET (2nd event)
  • Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
  • TV: TNT
  • Streaming: WatchTNT

The Three-Point Contest is a classic event. There's nothing quite like watching the best shooters in the world casually knock down 3-pointer after 3-pointer. They make shooting a 22-ounce ball from 24-plus feet into a circle 10-feet high and 18 inches in diameter look like the simplest thing in the world. 

This will be the 32nd edition of the Dunk Contest. Although there is no precise starting time for this contest, it will be the second event of All-Star Saturday, following the Skills Competition. The All-Star events will tip off at 8 p.m. ET.

As always, there will be five racks of balls set up at five different spots around the 3-point arc. On four of the racks, one basketball will be a "money ball" which is worth two points instead of just one. In addition, one rack will be filled with all "money balls." Each shooter can pick where they want their "money ball" rack to go. Each shooter will get one minute, and the three highest scores will advance to the championship round.

In the championship round, each of the three shooters will go again. The player with the highest score will be named champion. (For a full set of rules, click here.)

Below are the eight Three-Point Contest participants:

View Profile
Klay Thompson GS • SG • 11
3P%45.4
3P/G3.228
View Profile
Wayne Ellington MIA • SG • 2
3P%38.7
3P/G2.947
View Profile
Eric Gordon HOU • SG • 10
3P%33.4
3P/G3.02
View Profile
Paul George OKC • SF • 13
3P%43.2
3P/G3.339
View Profile
Bradley Beal WAS • SG • 3
3P%37
3P/G2.439
View Profile
Kyle Lowry TOR • PG • 7
3P%38.9
3P/G2.963
View Profile
Devin Booker PHO • SG • 1
3P%38.3
3P/G2.682
View Profile
Tobias Harris LAC • SF • 34
3P%40.2
3P/G2.278
